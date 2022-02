CLARKSTON - On Monday, February 21, 2022 at approximately 11:58 p.m., Clarkston Police responded to a burglary call in the 1100 block of 6th Street in Clarkston. The woman reported that a male, known to her, was attempting to gain entry into her residence. The caller was not home at the time, however she was watching the suspect remotely on a home security camera. According to the Clarkston Police, first arriving officers saw the suspect inside the residence armed with a pistol.

CLARKSTON, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO