SPEEDWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — Campbell County sheriff’s deputies were able to stop a reported residential burglary over the weekend. According to a report shared by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was called to Water Street in Speedwell on Sunday night. When the deputy arrived at the scene of a reported burglary, he noticed broken glass on the front door and movement inside the home. He was able to take a suspect into custody.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO