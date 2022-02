The Connecticut General Assembly is now in session to do the people’s business for 2022. On Opening Day, Feb. 9, Gov. Ned Lamont gave his State of the State address in the House chambers in-person, unlike last year when it was via Zoom. A memorable part of his speech was when he said, “I believe it’s time to end the statewide school mask mandate and enable each and every Board of Education to decide what is best for their schools. From a public health perspective, you have earned this freedom ...”

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO