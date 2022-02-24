ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Senate adopts 50-50 custody bill

By Lacie Pierson lacie.pierson@hdmediallc.com
wvgazettemail.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe West Virginia Senate on Thursday adopted a bill that would force family court judges to presume 50/50 custody between parents at the onset of a custody dispute. The Senate adopted Senate Bill 463 by a margin of 25-9. It’s the second time in three years that a 50/50...

www.wvgazettemail.com

Comments / 0

