'Clear error of law': RI AG challenges sale of Narragansett Electric Co. to PA company

PROVIDENCE — Attorney General Peter Neronha is appealing state regulators' approval of the sale of Rhode Island’s primary energy provider to a Pennsylvania corporation.

On Thursday, 24 hours after regulators approved the $5.3-billion sale of National Grid’s electric and natural gas business in Rhode Island to PPL Corporation, Neronha’s office filed an appeal in Superior Court, arguing that the sale of what is known as Narragansett Electric Co. lacks assurances to protect the public interest.

In a statement, Neronha listed a host of concerns that could arise from the sale, including impairment in services, increases in costs to ratepayers and an inability of the new owners to work with the state on emissions reduction goals required by a landmark climate-change law enacted last year.

“Furthermore, I am concerned about the legal standard that was used by the hearing officer in reaching the decision — a legal standard that creates a low threshold for approval of these significant transactions that would potentially leave Rhode Islanders at future risk,” Neronha said. “...it is critical that transacting parties provide assurances that the sale will be consistent with the public interest, will not result in a degradation of services and rate increases ... and will meet requirements under the Act on Climate.”

His office seeks a stay of the ruling issued by the Division of Public Utilities and Carriers, which capped a regulatory review that stretched over nearly a year. A hearing on the stay request is set for Monday morning.

A spokesman for the DPUC declined comment on the appeal.

PPL spokesman Ryan Hill said the company is still aiming to close the deal with National Grid in March.

"PPL firmly believes that the Division made the proper decision based on the facts of this case and that we clearly met Rhode Island’s standard for approval of this transaction," he said in a statement.

The appeal request in Rhode Island came on the same day that a justice of the Supreme Judicial Court of Massachusetts issued a temporary stay of a July 2021 waiver by the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities that allowed the sale to go ahead.

"We don’t believe a stay is warranted and remain confident the court will conclude that the Massachusetts DPU correctly issued the waiver and that the transaction can move forward," Hall said.

The ruling in favor of the sale was made by John Spirito, the division’s deputy administrator, who acted as hearing officer in the docket, and it was signed off on by Linda George, the division’s administrator.

They judged the transaction to be in compliance with the standard set by state law — specifically that services would not be diminished under new ownership and that the sale is consistent with the public interest.

But staff within the division itself, from the agency’s Advocacy Section, which represents ratepayer interests in proceedings, as well as the attorney general’s office and a number of environmental groups, raised objections to the transaction.

They argued that Rhode Islanders would see an increase in costs by losing synergies with National Grid’s other holdings in the region, in Massachusetts and New York. Because PPL’s other businesses are far away, in Pennsylvania and Kentucky, things like storm response would suffer, they said.

The objecting parties also said that PPL offered only vague commitments on the Act on Climate when instead, they argued, the company needed to detail specific steps it would take to support the law, which requires the state to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

The DPUC, in its decision, addressed the concerns to varying degrees. Worries over responding to outages caused by storms were “baseless,” the ruling said. Consideration of the Act on Climate isn’t required by the law governing the proceedings, it said. And as for ratepayer impacts, it said that PPL had made assurances about keeping costs down.

But the appeal argues that the decision represents “a clear error of law” and says Spirito misapplied the standard set out by statute. It also contends that the procedural schedule was compressed and didn’t allow for a “meaningful review” of the transaction.

“If the transaction were closed while an appeal is pending, it would be impossible to unwind the $5.3-billion transaction and to require National Grid to re-assume control of virtually all of the natural gas and electric distribution in Rhode Island, without substantial harm to the public and Rhode Island ratepayers,” the appeal says.

