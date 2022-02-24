Free basketball camp Saturday in Mesa for children of incarcerated parents

Prison fellowship — a Christian nonprofit serving prisoners, former prisoners and their families — is conducting a free Angel Tree Sports Camp Saturday. It will benefit more than 150 children ages 7 to 17 and be held at Central Christian Church, 933 N. Lindsay Road in Mesa.

Featured at this free basketball clinic is Kenny Dobbs, known as the “best slam dunk artist in the world.” Dobbs and other coaches and players are to instruct the children of incarcerated parents at the church’s basketball arena for a day-long basketball clinic free of charge, according to a release.

Each Angel Tree Sports Camp participant will receive a free swag bag that includes fitted new tennis shoes, a Wilson basketball and a Bible.

Prison Fellowship Angel Tree hosts sports camps where children with an incarcerated parent gain skills in various sports and learn about God’s love. Through lessons, drills and fun competition, kids who might not otherwise have a chance to attend a day camp are treated like champions. It’s a unique opportunity for youth of all ages and abilities to learn from seasoned college players and former professional athletes, the release states.

Go to prisonfellowship.org/about/angel-tree.