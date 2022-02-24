Wyoming leadership condemns Russian attacks on Ukraine

CHEYENNE – Before the Wyoming Senate began to consider bills Thursday morning, two legislators came forward to condemn Wednesday’s invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation, with Russian forces surrounding Ukraine from three sides. Reports from the major cities, such as Kyiv, revealed missiles had been raining down on multiple targets, and thousands were fleeing to bordering countries, according to the Associated Press.

President Joe Biden was joined by leaders across the globe in condemning Putin’s movement into Ukraine. He announced he imposed heavy sanctions and deployed troops to the region to offer support, but made it clear the United States will not enter into a war.

While officials in Washington, D.C. handle the developing situation abroad, senators in Wyoming took the time to express their own connection on the chamber floor.

“I have friends in the Ukraine, and I wanted to simply state that I wish to condemn the Russian invasion of the Ukraine yesterday,” Sen. Tim Salazar, R-Riverton, said. “I believe that this criminal act will not stand in the years ahead. As one commentator said yesterday, Russia is attempting to swallow a porcupine. And I pray for the people of the Ukraine and for my friends who are caught in the Ukraine, and I wish them only victory.”

Following Salazar’s remarks, Sen. Brian Boner, R-Douglas, was granted a moment of privilege and shared an emotional moment. He asked fellow legislators to pray for two of his constituents who were in one of the cities under attack, trying to adopt two Ukrainian children.

“They made the courageous decision to go in and try and get those kids out of there,” he said, “and are in the process of trying to get out of that country.”

Their personal statements were not the only ones made by Wyoming leaders throughout the morning.

Congresswoman Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., published an official comment on Twitter, and said America and its allies needed to immediately impose the full set of crippling sanctions on Russia and set an example. She was united in this sentiment by Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo.

“Putin’s decision to return to Soviet-style aggression against Russia’s neighbors cannot be tolerated by the free world,” Cheney said. “There is no excuse for praising or appeasing Putin. If America fails to lead decisively, the vacuum will be filled by the kind of brutal tyranny we are seeing on display in Ukraine today.”

Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., also shared her condemning statement through social media, but connected it with the state’s energy production and military capability.

“President Biden must now set aside politics and unleash America’s energy production,” she said. “Our European allies will need new sources of oil and natural gas, and we must address skyrocketing prices at home. Wyoming is ready to lead the way.”