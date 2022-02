Texas grocery store H-E-B is finally breaking ground on its third location in the metroplex. The grocery chain will hold a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday, March 3 in McKinney located on the northeast corner of Custer Road and Eldorado Parkway. Two other locations in Frisco and Plano are also being constructed and have plans to open by next year.

MCKINNEY, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO