Give Hue Jackson this much: At least Art Briles wasn’t his first choice to become offensive coordinator at Grambling State. Jackson, new himself at the program Eddie Robinson made famous, first hired Ted White, who soon left to be the Texans’ quarterbacks coach. Grambling officials apparently needed time to get accustomed to the notion of Briles. A school spokesman told a Louisiana newspaper this week there was no truth to the rumors and, furthermore, he wouldn’t comment on “false hires.”

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO