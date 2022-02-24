ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Santa Barbara’s Monique Limón and Steve Bennett Co-Author Bill for Climate Change Accountability

By Jun Starkey
Santa Barbara Independent
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia State Assemblymembers Steve Bennett (D-Ventura) and Wendy Carrillo (D-Los Angeles), State Senator Monique Limón (D-Santa Barbara), and representatives from the state’s leading environmental organizations announced legislation to bring needed information on how the state is implementing climate change measures. “We must push for accountability and transparency,”...

www.independent.com

