Santa Barbara’s Monique Limón and Steve Bennett Co-Author Bill for Climate Change Accountability
California State Assemblymembers Steve Bennett (D-Ventura) and Wendy Carrillo (D-Los Angeles), State Senator Monique Limón (D-Santa Barbara), and representatives from the state’s leading environmental organizations announced legislation to bring needed information on how the state is implementing climate change measures. “We must push for accountability and transparency,”...www.independent.com
Comments / 1