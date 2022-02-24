ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

Philadelphia man arrested in killing of 2 teens in Reading

By 69 News
WFMZ-TV Online
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleREADING, Pa. — Authorities have made an arrest in the killing of two teenagers in northwest Reading last weekend. Reading police announced late Thursday...

Dan Westen
1d ago

Once again a needless loss of precious life at the hands of an individual who was at the hands of some judge somewhere who signed a release of some type and with pathetically poor judgment. That loss is as much on the States hands who released their property onto an innocent community and the outcome while all the while predictable was ignored! WHY?? More than the criminal who commits disgusting acts should be held accountable when outcomes were ignored prior to granting that criminal his or her rights back and releasing them from being State or Federal property! and for dam good reasons that mostly revolve around said criminal showing they CANNOT! be part of a civil society. The rest of us who do as we are supposed to each day are punished by way of forcefully being forced to accept said criminal into main society often unannounced and very seriously risky as most records will show. Thats the burden we are slammed with daily as hard working play by the rules Legal! American citizens!

