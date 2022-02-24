ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Bulletproof Bielsa: Leeds United are flirting with relegation zone, but there is no clamour for their enigmatic boss to be shown the door despite their 6-0 hammering by Liverpool at Anfield

By Ian Herbert
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

'Levels of concern approaching panic' proclaimed the Yorkshire Evening Post's headline yesterday, above the match report of Leeds United's evisceration at Liverpool.

But when the dust had settled on a night after which the relegation zone loomed, there was still no overwhelming wish to see Marcelo Bielsa shown the door.

Some of the less informed members of the commentariat ascribe levels of support for the Argentine to the fancies of a trendy, 'hipster' generation and perhaps the 66-year-old's enigmatic demeanour does invite on some of that scorn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33VAyF_0eOLq1ay00
There is still no overwhelming wish to show Marcelo Bielsa the door by Leeds United, despite a 6-0 defeat by Liverpool
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l8lZL_0eOLq1ay00
Leeds are now sitting just three points above the Premier League relegation zone

He remains one of the riddles of the Premier League - still speaking through a translator and not for one minute looking into the camera as he does so.

But in Yorkshire, there's nothing hip about the support for this man. He built the entire football structure which has taken Leeds back to the top flight.

There are murals to him, from the Yorkshire Rose pub in Guiseley to Hyde Park Corner in the city centre. They'll tell you here that to push this man out is just not the Yorkshire way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O6ZzT_0eOLq1ay00
Bielsa built the entire football structure which took Leeds back to the top-flight and the fans fully support the boss

There's more to the loyalty than a mere wish for dignity, though. Within the Leeds dressing room - where spirits are thought to remain strong, despite an avalanche of 13 goals conceded in four games - there is nervousness as to how Leeds could possibly find a new way to play for the last 13 games of the season without him, when this squad have known nothing else for the last four years.

The entire footballing ethos is built around Bielsa.

Many fans fear abrupt change for the same reason. 'People generally feel that he is the only person who can get us out of this,' said Graham Hyde of the Leeds United Supporters Trust.

'There are a variety of views on whether he should stay or go but no-one of sound mind is clamouring for him to go..' Bielsa will undertake press duties early today (fri). He is certainly staying for now.

With an increasing likelihood that he will leave this summer, the five successors Leeds have either spoken to or assessed point to a wish to build on Bielsa's principles - not rip them up.

The front runner is American Jesse Marsch, who coached RB Leipzig before his dismissal last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vimrp_0eOLq1ay00
The front runners to replace Bielsa is former RB Leipzig coach Jesse Marsch (left) and Huddersfield Town boss Carlos Corberan (right)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gNm6d_0eOLq1ay00

Bielsa's former assistant Carlos Corberan, who has guided Huddersfield Town to fourth in the Championship, is also of interest, as is Spaniard Ernesto Valverde.

Marsch would be available now and suits Leeds' relatively modest budget, though throwing any of these men in now would be a far bigger risk than asking Bielsa to find some answers.

The glaringly obvious one - more pragmatism - seems to be staring him in the face, though his deeply entrenched faith in his own football method is an obstacle.

Bielsa believes the system is everything and that it should work. It's just a question of having players capable of cohering to it.

Two of those who are fundamental to it - Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper - are expected to be back next month. Phillips, the lynchpin, was patched up after the Euros and hasn't played since early December.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dFGz0_0eOLq1ay00
Kalvin Phillips (pictured) and Liam Cooper are expected to be back from injury next month

His importance, as the shield to defence, was evident when West Ham made bids of £52million and £55million for him in January, sensing that perhaps all was not entirely harmonious between Bielsa and him.

Both bids were rejected, though Phillips may leave this summer, with Liverpool and Manchester United likely to track the situation.

Phillips' return will mean less dependency on Adam Forshaw, who has borne a huge burden in defensive midfield and is not in the England international's class.

Cooper, also missing since December should restore something to a chaotic, injury-riddled rearguard, anchored by 15 different central defensive partnerships this season.

Both may return for the home games against Aston Villa and Norwich which precede matches with Wolves, Southampton and Watford. All of these are far more significant than a 6-0 defeat at Anfield, in the wider scheme of things.

It is still unclear when Patrick Bamford, another of the players on whom Leeds so badly rely, will be back from a foot injury - if at all this season. Injuries to key individuals have been wretched this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Mz1h_0eOLq1ay00
Patrick Bamford (pictured), who has been key for Bielsa at Leeds, remains sidelined and it's unclear when he will return to action

Bielsa will need to show some flexibility, after all these years. Raphina, one of his most creative players, has been dropped because of a reluctance to track back and be a cog in the machine.

If Leeds continue to need three goals or more to win a game, Bielsa may have to see the broader picture and play him.

Neither does it seem too much expect a coach of such experience to provide better instructions on how to defend.

His side have shipped 26 in the last seven away games. Operating with two in holding midfielders away from home would help.

With Tottenham up next, the pressure will build, though where there's still life there's clearly hope.

'Bielsa is the reason why we're here,' said Hyde. 'There's a feeling we're nearing the end and a fresh approach may help us this summer but people are desperate to end this amicably. We stick by people here.'

