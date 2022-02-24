ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antonio Conte's rant after Burnley defeat leaves Tottenham stars reeling as his downbeat tone hints that the players are an issue at Spurs, raising a eyebrows among the squad

By Adrian Kajumba
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Antonio Conte's public outbursts and their negativity are causing concern among some of his Tottenham players.

Conte delivered his latest emotional and damning assessment of Spurs’s current plight following their midweek 1-0 defeat at Burnley.

In a series of post-match interviews Conte claimed talks were required to ‘understand what is the best solution’ and suggested his position could be in question as a result after Spurs slumped to a fourth defeat in five league games at Turf Moor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cojNK_0eOLpk4V00
Antonio Conte's public and negative outbursts are causing concern among Spurs stars
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OrFTX_0eOLpk4V00
Conte hinted after Wednesday's 1-0 loss at Burnley that he could quit the club imminently

And, just a few days after hailing them following their stunning victory at Manchester City he appeared to suggest the players are an issue, with many having survived at the club while managers have instead paid the price for Spurs’s failings and been sacked.

It is not the first time Conte has been brutally honest about the situation at Spurs or turned the spotlight on the quality of his squad.

Players tend to appreciate honesty and straight-talking from managers and serial winner Conte’s style is well-known.

However the downbeat tone and volume of his comments, both about them and Spurs, are understood to have raised eyebrows among some in his squad especially with them being laid bare in public rather than kept within their group.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gOwwM_0eOLpk4V00
The Italian appeared to suggest that Tottenham's long-term players are the issue at the club

Conte delivered a damning review of Spurs’s position in the Premier League hierarchy following their Carabao Cup defeat at Chelsea last month.

He opened up on the size of the job he is facing, claimed Spurs’s level had ‘dropped a lot’ in the last few years and described them as a ‘middle’ team.

Days later he then defended his decision to criticise publically, saying: ‘When I was a player I hated the coach that told me good lies to keep me calm and in a good relationship. If players want to improve, it’s important they listen every time to the truth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Urfap_0eOLpk4V00
Conte has been very critical of his Spurs players since taking over at the club in November

‘My players know very well that I’ll tell them always the truth because with the truth you can improve. With good lies, you don’t have a long time to live.’

Since then Conte has also questioned the club’s January business and recent recruitment strategy.

He also revealed last week that ‘the club now doesn’t want me to speak to Italian media’ after his Sky Italia interview last week and it’s translation caused a storm and increased the scrutiny on chairman Daniel Levy.

