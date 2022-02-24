ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robert Pattinson Has ‘Cleared His Schedule’ Post-‘Batman’ To Focus On Marriage & Kids With His GF

By Eric Todisco, James Vituscka
 1 day ago
BACKGRID

Robert Pattinson and his girlfriend, Suki Waterhouse, ‘both want to get married and have a family together,’ a source says.

Robert Pattinson, 35, is currently splitting his focus between his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse, 30, and the highly-anticipated The Batman, in which he stars as the iconic caped crusader opposite Zoe Kravitz. But after the film comes out on March 4, Robert plans to give his girlfriend his full attention as the pair take the next steps in their romance. “For the past few years, Rob has been working non-stop on films. But he has cleared his schedule completely following the release of Batman for a reason,” a source close to Robert told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

The insider continued, “Rob has kept his relationship with Suki private because they both know what it’s like to have public relationships with famous celebrities play out in front of the world. What they have is special and their bond is unbreakable. They both want the same things in life – to get married and have a family together.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tkWqA_0eOLphQK00
Robert Pattinson in ‘The Batman’ (Photo: Jonathan Olley/Warner Bros./Everett Collection)

Robert and Suki, a British model, actress, and singer, have been dating since July 2018, so those closest to the couple expect them to take their romance to the next level soon. “His friends and family anticipate an engagement soon and his family has been pressuring him to propose to her for some time,” the source told HL. “They absolutely love Suki, and she is already like a daughter to them. She makes Rob so happy.”

Our insider also revealed that the couple prefer to keep things traditional and get married before Suki’s pregnant. “It is fine that others do it the other way around,” the source said, “but that is not how they want to do it. Suki knows that she has met her person and she absolutely sees herself spending the rest of her life with him. They have definitely talked about marriage and having kids, and they’re both on the same page and know that they want this in their lives. After quarantining together and braving out the pandemic together, they feel that they can get through anything.” HL reached out to Robert and Suki’s reps for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uSQSw_0eOLphQK00
Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse in London on July 21, 2020 (Photo: BACKGRID)

Rob and Suki are extremely private when it comes to their relationship. They were actually rumored to be engaged on a few occasions, but that was apparently nothing more than speculation. The Twilight alum, who previously dated co-star Kristen Stewart and singer FKA Twigs, explained in an April 2019 interview with U.K’s Sunday Times why he keeps his love life out of the spotlight.

“If you let people in, it devalues what love is,” Robert said. “If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you’d think it extremely rude. If you put up a wall it ends up better. I can’t understand how someone can walk down the street holding hands, and it’s the same as when I do it and a hundred people are taking your photo. The line between when you’re performing and when you’re not will eventually get washed away and you’ll go completely mad.”

Comments / 9

DeAnne Hilton
1d ago

After two years…per photo in London,he’s still guarding her across the street which is a good sign fir them both. Looks like it will last a longer while than the five they’re already into. Godspeed you two kids!

Reply
4
