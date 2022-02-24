ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Russian athletes WILL be allowed to compete at Winter Paralympics next month - despite the government making a 'breach of the Olympic Truce' following invasion of Ukraine

By David Coverdale
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Russian athletes will be allowed to compete at the Winter Paralympics next month - despite their government's 'breach of the Olympic Truce'.

The Russian Olympic Committee are sending a team of 71 to take part in Beijing from March 4.

The International Paralympic Committee are currently holding talks with officials from Russia and Ukraine. But they are set to resist calls to ban the ROC from the Games, meaning some of Britain's 25 athletes will compete against Russians for medals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eTP3o_0eOLpLCS00
Beijing are preparing to host the Winter Paralympics next month despite international conflict

'The IPC is in dialogue with both the Ukrainian and Russian Paralympic Committees ahead of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games,' the IPC said in a statement.

'As a politically neutral organisation, the IPC's focus remains on the upcoming Games rather than the ongoing situation.

'The Olympic Truce demonstrates the relevance of the Olympic and Paralympic Games to bring the world together in peaceful competition, providing hope for a better future.'

The IPC's stance comes despite the International Olympic Committee releasing a statement condemning the war waged by Putin, who attended the Winter Olympics opening ceremony earlier this month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11l6jm_0eOLpLCS00
International Paralympic Committee are said to be holding talks with Russia and Ukraine

All United Nations member states - which includes Russia - are asked to observe the Olympic Truce, which the UN describes as the 'longest lasting peace accord in history'.

The Truce is meant to be observed from seven days before the start of the Winter Olympics, until seven days after the end of the Paralympics, which is March 21.

'The IOC strongly condemns the breach of the Olympic Truce by the Russian government,' said the IOC in a statement.

'IOC president Thomas Bach reiterates his call for peace, which he expressed in his speeches at the opening ceremony and the closing ceremony of the Olympic Games.

'The IOC is deeply concerned about the safety of the Olympic community in Ukraine. It has established a task force to closely monitor the situation and to coordinate humanitarian assistance to members of the Olympic community in Ukraine where possible.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
POLITICS
The US Sun

Putin ‘gives orders to INVADE Ukraine’ as 75% of the Russian army & 500 warplanes ready to strike, claims US intel

VLADIMIR Putin has given orders to prepare for an invasion of Ukraine with 200,000 troops and 500 warplanes in striking distance, according to grim US intelligence reports. It comes as new satellite images are said to show Russian battle groups heading to the border and Nato was warned cities across Ukraine could be blitzed in the "imminent" attack.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Bach
HollywoodLife

​Ashton Kutcher Says He ‘Stands With’ Wife Mila Kunis’ Native Ukraine Amidst Russian Attacks

The ‘That ’70s Show’ star showed support to his wife’s home country, where she lived until she was seven-years-old. Ashton Kutcher, 44, was one of many stars who showed their support for Ukraine in wake of Russia’s attacks on its neighboring country. The actor tweeted his support late on Thursday February 24. Besides sympathizing with the people of Ukraine during this tumultuous time, the message comes from a little closer to home for Ashton, as his wife Mila Kunis, 38, lived in the European country when she was a child. Ashton’s tweet simply said, “I stand with Ukraine.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paralympic Games#Olympics#Winter Paralympics#Russians#Ipc#Ukrainian#United Nations#Un#Ioc
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
Telegraph

Russian withdrawal may be a sign Vladimir Putin thinks he has already won

Vladimir Putin wrongfooted the world again on Tuesday with the surprise announcement Russia is withdrawing some of its troops from around Ukraine. The question facing the West now is whether the move is a sign the crisis is abating — or just another tactical manouvre on the part of the Kremlin.
POLITICS
US Magazine

DWTS’ Maksim Chmerkovskiy Breaks Down in Live Video From Kyiv During Russian Invasion: ‘I Will Never Be the Same’

On the ground. Maksim Chmerkovskiy gave followers a glimpse of the situation in his native Ukraine as the Russian invasion began. The former Dancing With the Stars pro, 42, filmed two Instagram videos on Thursday, February 24, that showed fans what the situation has been like since Russian President Vladimir Putin began his invasion of the country earlier in the day.
WORLD
Daily Mail

'God save the Queen!': Ukrainian troops say British NLAW missiles are a 'game-changer' as they train to fight Russian forces and warn 'crazy' Putin: 'We will kill for our homeland'

These are the Ukrainian troops who will face down Russian tanks armed with British NLAW missiles if Vladimir Putin gives the green light to invade. 'God Save the Queen!' bellowed Lieutenant Colonel Ihor Bezogluk, as he welcomed MailOnline journalists to a base 50 miles north of Kyiv where his troops were training to use the NLAWS (Next generation Light Anti-Tank Weapons).
MILITARY
Fortune

Anger explodes at Germany, Italy, and Hungary over Europe’s failure to cut Russia off from SWIFT payment network

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As Russian troops enter Kyiv and the European Union prepares to sign off on fresh sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, there is widespread fury against the countries that are blocking the heaviest potential sanctions.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

303K+
Followers
18K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy