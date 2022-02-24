ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Priyanka Chopra Seemingly Shows Her & Nick Jonas’ Baby Girls’ Nursery In Cryptic Photo

By James Crowley
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CbJJN_0eOLow1g00
Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ star appeared to give fans a glimpse into her and the Jonas Brother’s nursery for their daughter.

Priyanka Chopra, 39, showed off what seems like her and her husband Nick Jonas’ nursery among a series of photos on Thursday February 24. The Bay Watch actress included the home-y picture in a “photo dump” on Wednesday February 23. The fifth photo in the series seemed like it was some of the cute stuffed animals that the new parents bought for their daughter.

The photo of the nursery showed a collection of a bunch of different stuffed animals including a few teddy bears and a bunny rabbit. It also featured a small golden statue sitting beside a window. Some of the other photos that Priyanka shared included selfies both of her on her own and with her 29-year-old husband. Aside from the selfies and snapshot of the nursery, she also shared a picture of some delicious-looking french fries and a picture of her and Nick’s pet dogs Panda and Diana laid out on the floor.

The nursery photo gave a glance into Nick and Priyanka’s home life since welcoming their baby girl via surrogate back in January. The pair announced their daughter’s birth in a simple statement on January 21. “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” they wrote on Instagram. “We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ES1GG_0eOLow1g00
Priyanka shared a series of photos, including one of the nursery. (Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock)

Since welcoming their newborn, the parents have been seen out and about a few times, and they both seem like they’ve really taken parenthood in stride! Shortly after their daughter was born, Priyanka posted a few mirror selfies on her Instagram, and the new mom was absolutely glowing in the pictures.

Nick and Priyanka had their daughter almost two years after his older brother Joe, 32, and his wife Sophie Turner, 26, had their first daughter Willa. Of course, the eldest Jonas Brother Kevin, 34, has two little girls of his own with his wife Danielle, 35. Kevin’s girls are Alena Rose, 8, and Valentina Angelina, 5. Maybe there will be full-blown Jonas playdates in the near future!

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Sophie Turner Wears Fitted Dress Out To Lunch With Husband Joe Jonas & Willa, 1 — Photos

Sophie Turner glowed as she held adorable daughter Willa, 1, while heading to lunch with Joe Jonas and other friends. Sophie Turner, 25, rocked a fitted teal dress out to lunch with husband Joe Jonas, 32, and their sweet daughter Willa, 1. The Game Of Thrones alum cradled their baby girl as they walked alongside a sidewalk headed to a restaurant on Friday, Feb. 12, clearly enjoying the sunny and clear day. Sophie embraced the warmer temperature with the ’90s inspired spaghetti strap cut, which she paired with a casual pair of white Nike sneakers with a teal accent to match her cotton dress.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Sophie Turner Bares Her Stomach In Crop Top While Out With Joe Jonas & Daughter Willa, 1 — Photos

Sophie Turner looked amazing on Feb. 14, when she went for a Valentine’s Day stroll with husband Joe Jonas and their daughter, Willa. It was a warm Valentine’s Day in Los Angeles on Feb. 14 — so warm, in fact, that Sophie Turner, 25, wore a crop top for a leisurely stroll with her husband, Joe Jonas, 32, and their daughter, Willa, 1, on Monday afternoon.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears’ Mom Lynne Shows Love To Her Daughter In Rare Comment On Her Instagram

After Britney Spears debuted her adorable new puppy on Instagram, Lynne Spears surprisingly showed up in the pop star’s comments with a sweet message to her daughter. Although Britney Spears, 40, has made it clear that she’s done with her family, her mom Lynne Spears, 66, is still reaching out to the singer — at least on Instagram. The one-sided interaction happened on Feb. 15, when Britney posted footage of her adorable Australian shepherd puppy named Sawyer that she and fiancé Sam Asghari took home from Hawaii. The “Toxic” hitmaker gushed over the cute canine in her lengthy caption, which led her millions of followers, Lynne included, to post messages about Sawyer in the comments section.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Priyanka Chopra Gives Glimpse Into Motherhood With Adorable New Photo

Watch: Priyanka Chopra Shares a Sneak Peek at Motherhood. Priyanka Chopra is giving fans a peek inside her private world with Nick Jonas and their newborn. On Feb. 23, the 39-year-old actress posted a "photo dump" to Instagram featuring selfies, food pics and snaps of Priyanka and Nick's dogs Diana and Panda. Among the sweet snaps was also an image of what appeared to be a nursery, giving fans a glimpse into the couple's new chapter as parents.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priyanka Chopra
Person
Sophie Turner
Person
Nick Jonas
HollywoodLife

Owen Wilson’s Kids: Meet His 3 Children, Including Daughter Lyla, 3, Who He’s Allegedly ‘Never Met’

Owen Wilson is a dad of three from his past relationships — learn more about his children Robert, Finn and Lyla here. Owen Wilson, 53, is known on the silver screen as funny guy and charming rom-com lead — but off screen, he’s a dad of three. He first became a father to son Robert Ford Wilson, now 11, with ex-girlfriend Jade Duell in 2011. His second son, Finn Lindqvist, now 8 years old, came along via ex Caroline Lindqvist, followed by 3-year-old Lyla with ex Varunie Vongsvirates. Ahead of his film Marry Me with Jennifer Lopez, learn more about Owen’s children here.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Chris Daughtry & Wife Deanna Thank Fans For Their ‘Sympathy’ After Daughter Hannah’s Death

The ‘American Idol’ alum said that he and his wife have ‘deep appreciation’ for the fan support since his stepdaughter Hannah died by suicide in November. Chris Daughtry, 42, and his wife Deanna thanked their fans on Feb. 18 for the overwhelming support following the death of their 25-year-old daughter Hannah. “Chris and I would like to thank our family, friends and Daughtry fans for the kind expressions of sympathy over the last few months,” a message read on Deanna’s Instagram page. “Although we cannot reach out to each of you individually, it is our hope that you sense our deep appreciation for your love and support.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursery#Cryptic#Bay Watch#French
Vulture

Other Kardashian Baby to Arrive April 14

Kylie Jenner’s new son with Travis Scott got his 15 minutes of fame — now it’s time to shift the focus to another due date. The Kardashians, the new reality series from the First Family of Unscripted Content, is set to hit Hulu on April 14. The show picks up after the teary-eyed final season of E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which ended in June 2021. A clip teasing the new series — part of a larger deal between the Kardashian-Jenners and Disney — promises that “all the walls will be shattered,” while showing Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kris, Kendall, and a pregnant Kylie in glass boxes … clever. The show certainly has a lot of ground to cover, from Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy to Kim’s ongoing divorce from Ye and new relationship with Pete Davidson to Kourtney’s engagement to Travis Barker. Just don’t say you’re keeping up with it all anymore, k?
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
StyleCaster

Kim Just Admitted What Really ‘Caused’ Her Divorce From Kanye—& Whether She’s ‘Okay’ With It Now

Nearly a year after their split, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce reason is finally coming to light. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum opened about the decision that may have “caused” her divorce from the Yeezy founder in an interview for Vogue’s March 2022 Issue. Kim, 41, filed for divorce from Kanye, 44, in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. The pair, who tied the knot in 2014, share four kids together: daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2. In her March 2022 interview for Vogue, Kim admitted that she made some “changes”...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
HollywoodLife

LeBron James & Wife Savannah Spotted On Rare Date Night Out Together At Nobu — Photo

Date night! LeBron James and his wife of 8 years, Savannah James, were photographed heading to Nobu Malibu for dinner with friends. LeBron James, 37, enjoyed a night out with his wife Savannah, 35, on Monday, January 31. The couple was spotted walking side-by-side to dinner at celebrity hotspot Nobu in Malibu, California. They were joined by a few friends, but their three children — sons Bronny, 17, and Bryce, 14, and daughter Zhuri, 7 — were not in attendance, meaning LeBron and Savannah got to have a much-needed night out for themselves with a delicious meal.
NBA
shefinds

Your Jaw Is Going To Drop When You See Kim Kardashian's 'Real Face'

You wait years for a makeup-free and filter-free picture of Kim Kardashian, and several come along at the same time! Always the way! The 41-year-old SKIMS founder must have been aware of all the high praise she received for her bare-faced, natural picture which was shared to her friend Allison Statter’s Instagram last month, as she didn’t seem to care about being snapped sans makeup or filters while she and daughter North West were running errands in Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 8th!
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

John F. Kennedy’s Grandson Jack, 29, Graduates From Harvard: Photos of Celebration

Caroline Kennedy’s son finished law school and commemorated his very special achievement with a plate of yummy-looking cupcakes. Cue “Pomp and Circumstance.” Jack Schlossberg just finished law school at Harvard University! The 29-year-old graduate celebrated his achievement on Saturday January 29 with a series of photos on Instagram of his small (but still special) celebration! The graduate, whose mom is Caroline Kennedy and grandfather is late President John F. Kennedy, looked ready to snack on some cupcakes.
POLITICS
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston Stuns In White Shorts & Floral Top In ‘Murder Mystery 2’ BTS Pic With Adam Sandler

Jennifer Aniston cozied up to her pal Adam Sandler in a gorgeous beach photo on the set of the sequel to their hit Netflix film ‘Murder Mystery.’. Netflix’s best murder detectives are back at it. Jennifer Aniston, 52, and Adam Sandler, 55, celebrated filming Murder Mystery 2 by sharing some behind-the-scenes footage to Instagram from the gorgeous Oahu, Hawaii set. The actors and real-life friends posed in front of the picture-perfect ocean backdrop for an epic snapshot. The Friends alum rocked a floral top, white shorts and sunglasses, while the Happy Gilmore star, who lovingly wrapped his hand around Jennifer, wore a pink collard shirt, gray shorts, and sunglasses.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
149K+
Followers
14K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy