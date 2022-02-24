Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato & More Support Transgender Families As Greg Abbott Calls for Punishment

Gregory Pace/Diggzy/Shutterstock

Ariana Grande and more celebrities are speaking out against Texas governor Greg Abbott’s recent punitive measure which denotes children undergoing gender-affirming surgery as child abuse.

After Texas Governor Greg Abbott gave a direction to the state’s Department of Family and Protective Services to order investigation of parents of transgender children who have received gender-affirming surgeries as child abuse, numerous celebrities have spoken out against the action. Now, stars like Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, and more are jumping on board, noting their condemnation of the action and standing up for trans rights.

Ariana spoke up in her Instagram stories on Thursday, reposting the ACLU Instagram account’s post which claimed that the Governor’s letter has “no legal effect, can’t change Texas law, and can’t override the constitutional rights of Texas families.” The “Get Well Soon” singer also tagged the Texas Freedom Network‘s website in her post, which is a grassroots organization that works to advocate for “religious freedom, individual liberties and public education.”

In addition, actor Elliot Page followed suit by condemning the actions from the Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who proclaimed on Monday that hormone therapy, puberty blockers, and other types of gender-affirming health procedures were a form of child abuse.

“I am horrified by the inhumane and downright dangerous declarations by the Texas Governor and Attorney General,” Elliot said in a statement to Variety. “Trans youth deserve gender-affirming care and to be able to live their true, authentic selves without fear and oppression. I stand with trans youth and their families.”

Joining Ariana and Elliot is also Demi, who showed her support by reposting author and activist Glennon Doyle‘s post about the issue, saying that “transgender and gender nonconforming children” in the state plus their families are “beloved” and seen. “We stand with you,” the post states, also sharing how her organization, Together Rising, will be actively supporting folks in the state.

The direction from Abbott came on Tuesday February 22 in a letter to Commissioner Jaime Masters. “Consistent with our correspondence in August 2021, the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) has now confirmed in the enclosed opinion that a number of so-called ‘sex change’ procedures constitute child abuse under existing Texas law,” the governor wrote in the letter. “I hereby direct your agency to conduct a prompt and thorough investigation of any reported instances of these abusive procedures in the State of Texas.” Additionally, the directive called on professionals like teachers and doctors who may come in contact with children who have received the surgeries to report them.

It seems like speaking out against the action is something on many celebrities’ minds, as Gabrielle Union also tweeted about the “dangerous” move from Abbott toward those in the LGBTQIA+ community. “We shot past dangerous and horrific a long time ago. The rubber has hit the road so who is standing shoulder to shoulder in this fight?” she stated on Twitter. “Who truly gives a sh*t and whose on that performative bs? Let’s see.”