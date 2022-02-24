ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato & More Support Transgender Families As Greg Abbott Calls for Punishment

By Cynthia Cook
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dSpkP_0eOLov8x00
Gregory Pace/Diggzy/Shutterstock

Ariana Grande and more celebrities are speaking out against Texas governor Greg Abbott’s recent punitive measure which denotes children undergoing gender-affirming surgery as child abuse.

After Texas Governor Greg Abbott gave a direction to the state’s Department of Family and Protective Services to order investigation of parents of transgender children who have received gender-affirming surgeries as child abuse, numerous celebrities have spoken out against the action. Now, stars like Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, and more are jumping on board, noting their condemnation of the action and standing up for trans rights.

Ariana spoke up in her Instagram stories on Thursday, reposting the ACLU Instagram account’s post which claimed that the Governor’s letter has “no legal effect, can’t change Texas law, and can’t override the constitutional rights of Texas families.” The “Get Well Soon” singer also tagged the Texas Freedom Network‘s website in her post, which is a grassroots organization that works to advocate for “religious freedom, individual liberties and public education.”

In addition, actor Elliot Page followed suit by condemning the actions from the Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who proclaimed on Monday that hormone therapy, puberty blockers, and other types of gender-affirming health procedures were a form of child abuse.

“I am horrified by the inhumane and downright dangerous declarations by the Texas Governor and Attorney General,” Elliot said in a statement to Variety. “Trans youth deserve gender-affirming care and to be able to live their true, authentic selves without fear and oppression. I stand with trans youth and their families.”

Joining Ariana and Elliot is also Demi, who showed her support by reposting author and activist Glennon Doyle‘s post about the issue, saying that “transgender and gender nonconforming children” in the state plus their families are “beloved” and seen. “We stand with you,” the post states, also sharing how her organization, Together Rising, will be actively supporting folks in the state.

The direction from Abbott came on Tuesday February 22 in a letter to Commissioner Jaime Masters. “Consistent with our correspondence in August 2021, the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) has now confirmed in the enclosed opinion that a number of so-called ‘sex change’ procedures constitute child abuse under existing Texas law,” the governor wrote in the letter. “I hereby direct your agency to conduct a prompt and thorough investigation of any reported instances of these abusive procedures in the State of Texas.” Additionally, the directive called on professionals like teachers and doctors who may come in contact with children who have received the surgeries to report them.

It seems like speaking out against the action is something on many celebrities’ minds, as Gabrielle Union also tweeted about the “dangerous” move from Abbott toward those in the LGBTQIA+ community. “We shot past dangerous and horrific a long time ago. The rubber has hit the road so who is standing shoulder to shoulder in this fight?” she stated on Twitter. “Who truly gives a sh*t and whose on that performative bs? Let’s see.”

Comments / 74

cultural observation
1d ago

Isn't Miss Grande the young lady caught on video linking donuts in a shop when the person working there was not around....that kind of dulls any opnion you have because you suck young lady.

Reply(11)
33
BigPod
1d ago

Abbott is not punishing the children, he is actually protecting them and punishing those that want to hurt them! Very misleading headline! You want to right hit pieces on politicians, write one about mayor Pete and his pay for play contract awards for campaign donations!

Reply(12)
56
Dianeleeann
1d ago

it's pretty weird how all celebrities are for transgender. It's because they all sold their soul for fame and doing the devil's work is part of their contract. Let these kids choose what they want when their 18 or older. Not elementary kids!

Reply
51
Related
HollywoodLife

​Ashton Kutcher Says He ‘Stands With’ Wife Mila Kunis’ Native Ukraine Amidst Russian Attacks

The ‘That ’70s Show’ star showed support to his wife’s home country, where she lived until she was seven-years-old. Ashton Kutcher, 44, was one of many stars who showed their support for Ukraine in wake of Russia’s attacks on its neighboring country. The actor tweeted his support late on Thursday February 24. Besides sympathizing with the people of Ukraine during this tumultuous time, the message comes from a little closer to home for Ashton, as his wife Mila Kunis, 38, lived in the European country when she was a child. Ashton’s tweet simply said, “I stand with Ukraine.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Shares Alleged Respectful Text From Pete Davidson & Says ‘You Will Never Meet My Children’

Pete Davidson allegedly said he would ‘never get in the way’ of girlfriend Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s kids in the text, shared by Ye to Instagram. Kanye West, 44, threw more fuel at the fire in his on-going feud with Pete Davidson, 28. The Watch The Throne rapper took to Instagram to share a polite and friendly text message allegedly written by the SNL comedian to Instagram on Sunday, Feb. 13 involving Kim Kardashian, 41. Parts of the text are cut off as Ye zoomed in closely on his phone, however, the snippet that can be read says: “as a man I’d never get in the way of your children…it’s a promise,” in reference to Kimye’s brood North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Rolling Stone

‘Extreme Fear Mongering’: Greg Abbott’s Push to Investigate Families Is Only the Latest in the GOP’s Anti-Trans Blitz

Click here to read the full article. Trans rights are under assault in America, and nowhere is the state-sponsored persecution more alarming than in Texas. Governor Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton are teaming up for what appears to be an effort to force families with trans youth to move out of the state. Abbott in a letter on Tuesday directed state agencies to investigate the use of gender-affirming care for trans children, citing an opinion Paxton issued days earlier holding that such care “can legally constitute child abuse under several provisions” of Texas law. Abbott’s letter, addressed to the state’s...
TEXAS STATE
In Style

Celebrities Have Choice Words for Texas Governor Greg Abbott After His Trans Youth Order

On Tuesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a directive ordering the state's child welfare agency to start investigating reports of "gender-transitioning procedures" and approach them the same way that they would treat child abuse cases (several Texas leaders have already said they would defy the order). And just a day before that, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued an opinion "defining gender-affirming care as child abuse" under Texas state law. USA Today reports that trans rights groups are calling out state leadership, saying that they're "twisting" laws for political gain, especially since similar laws died last year in the Texas House.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demi Lovato
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Gabrielle Union
Person
Ken Paxton
Person
Glennon Doyle
WBUR

‘The house they shut off to the world’: Alicia Witt’s tragedy was nearly mine

When actor Alicia Witt shared the news of the untimely death of her parents in their unheated, decaying home, I took a voyeuristic interest in her story. Her parents had resisted her pleas to help. Witt, known for her performances in "Orange Is the New Black" and "Nashville," could only imagine their dire living conditions because she had not entered her parents’ home for over 10 years.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Owen Wilson’s Kids: Meet His 3 Children, Including Daughter Lyla, 3, Who He’s Allegedly ‘Never Met’

Owen Wilson is a dad of three from his past relationships — learn more about his children Robert, Finn and Lyla here. Owen Wilson, 53, is known on the silver screen as funny guy and charming rom-com lead — but off screen, he’s a dad of three. He first became a father to son Robert Ford Wilson, now 11, with ex-girlfriend Jade Duell in 2011. His second son, Finn Lindqvist, now 8 years old, came along via ex Caroline Lindqvist, followed by 3-year-old Lyla with ex Varunie Vongsvirates. Ahead of his film Marry Me with Jennifer Lopez, learn more about Owen’s children here.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Kanye West’s 4 Kids North, Saint, Psalm & Chicago Join Him At Sunday Service Before Super Bowl: Photos

Kanye West didn’t skip Sunday Service on Super Bowl Sunday and brought his kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm after claiming he hadn’t been able to see his kids. Kanye West, 41, didn’t skip out on his Sunday Service even with the Super Bowl going and he brought his four kids North West, Saint West, Chicago West and Psalm West along with him after he had accused Kim Kardashian of keeping them from him. The “Gold Digger” were escorted to their father’s weekly service. They dressed in their dad’s all-black dress code but each added some personality to their outfits.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender Children#Transgender Youth#Texas Attorney General#Racism#Greg Abbott Calls#The Texas Freedom Network
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie Shares Family Photos With Shiloh In Cambodia on Recent Trip: it’s A ’Special Place’ For Us

Homecoming. The actress and activist was full of joy while in Cambodia, where she adopted son Maddox from in 2002. Angelina Jolie, 46, glowed while sharing an introspective Instagram post from her recent family trip to Cambodia on Wednesday, Feb. 23. The starlet/mother of six looked peaceful in the photo, which you can see here. It was paired with a poignant caption about the “special country”, where she adopted son Maddox from in Mar. 2002.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 13, Rocks A T-Shirt & Sweats Out For Coffee With Friend — Photos

Brad and Angelina’s daughter is all grown up, as the adorable teen went to a coffee shop with one of her friends while wearing a vintage Smokey the Bear tee. They grow up so fast! Vivienne Jolie-Pitt is already stepping out for coffee runs! The 13-year-old daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie was spotted grabbing some beverages at a Coffee Bean in Los Angeles on Monday (Feb. 21). The adorable teen was accompanied by a friend, as Vivienne rocked a vintage Smokey the Bear T-shirt, grey sweatpants and a set of fresh white sneakers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Wendy Williams Rocks Daisy Dukes & Is All Smiles In Rare Photos Amidst Talk Show Hiatus & Legal Issues

Wendy Williams looked to be in good spirits in the new photos, which were released after Wells Fargo claimed the TV personality needs a guardianship. Wendy Williams had a big smile on her face in rare new photos of the 57-year-old talk show host. The pics, which were shared by The Shade Room on Feb. 14, and can be seen HERE, show the New Jersey native “spending time with the fam and enjoying festivities,” a source told the outlet. Wendy rocked a black crop top, a pair of daisy dukes, and fishnet leggings as she beamed with happiness in the photos. We’re so happy that Wendy looks happy.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
ACLU
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Spun

Cowboys Tight End Reacts To Texas Transgender Child News

Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz spoke out on social media following Wednesday’s news regarding transgender children in the state of Texas. According to reports, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) directed state agencies to investigate the use of gender-affirming care for children. The Washington Post. In a letter Tuesday...
NFL
rolling out

Eve welcomes baby with husband Maximillion Cooper

Eve has given birth to a baby boy. The 42-year-old star and her husband Maximillion Cooper — who she married in 2014 — welcomed their son Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper into the world on Feb.1 and the couple has taken to Instagram to show off their new arrival.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jaden Smith Packs On The PDA With New Girlfriend Sab Zada At Disneyland — Photos

Jaden Smith and Sab Zada were spotted getting cozy while enjoying Valentine’s Day at the happiest place on Earth, five months after they first sparked romance rumors. It looks like Jaden Smith, 23, had a very romantic Valentine’s Day! The rapper was spotted looking happier than ever with his new girlfriend Sab Zada while walking around Disneyland on the special love holiday. The lovebirds weren’t afraid to show off PDA while spending time at the happiest place on Earth and it was delightful to see.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
149K+
Followers
14K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy