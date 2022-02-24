ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piedmont University announces layoffs in cost-cutting measure, sources say

By Joy Purcell
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAmid reports of a budgetary shortfall, Piedmont University announced this week it is laying off some faculty and staff. In a Zoom meeting with employees on Wednesday, Piedmont University President Dr. James Mellichamp announced an 8% cut to current staffing, sources say. According to several people familiar with...

