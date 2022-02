Oregon badly needed to play its best basketball Thursday night against No. 12 UCLA with its NCAA Tournament hopes potentially hanging in the balance. That is more or less what the Ducks did, defeating the Bruins 68-63 while leading for most of the game to earn a win that will bolster their chances of playing in March Madness. Head coach Dana Altman's Oregon team is now 18-10 overall and 11-6 in the Pac-12 with signature wins over UCLA (twice) and USC.

