Blue Jackets forward Alexandre Texier was originally expected to miss four weeks with a finger injury — a time period that has come and gone. However, Brian Hedger of the Columbus Dispatch reports that the 22-year-old is still "a few weeks away" from returning. Texier is having the best season of his career so far with 11 goals and nine assists in 36 games, but this injury will have taken away that momentum. He suffered the injury on Jan. 26 in a loss against Calgary.

NHL ・ 22 HOURS AGO