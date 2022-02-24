ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Brad Stevens believe Celtics 'has a chance to be unique' this season

By Rory Maher
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29fOMl_0eOLnuIR00
Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens have a plan to make a turnaround this season. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated explores how the Celtics have turned their season around and evolved into contenders. Mannix admits he thought the Celtics were toast in December, but since Jan. 1 they’ve gone 17-7, including winning nine of their last 10 games entering the All-Star break.

The Celtics have been dominant defensively, especially the starting unit. Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford and Robert Williams III hold a 88.8 defensive rating, which is the top mark among all five-man groups that have played at least 150 minutes, Mannix writes.

“I’ve had a lot of good teams here defensively. But this group has a chance to be unique,” former coach and current president of basketball operations Brad Stevens said.

The Celtics have also drastically improved their ball movement and are averaging far more passes and assists per game since the start of 2022, Mannix notes.

Here are a few more notes from the Atlantic Division:

  • Head coach Ime Udoka says the Celtics are excited to add Malik Fitts and Kelan Martin (both on 10-day deals), but Boston will continue to monitor the buyout market in order to see who might become available (Twitter link via Keith Smith of Spotrac).
  • There’s no telling where the Raptors might finish in the standings, and head coach Nick Nurse doesn’t mind that unpredictability, writes Doug Smith of The Toronto Star. “It wouldn’t surprise me if we finished in the top three and it wouldn’t surprise me if we finished seventh and I wouldn’t care about either of those spots, to be honest,” Nurse said Wednesday. He actually thinks there might be an advantage to finishing seventh place. “There’s a little, maybe, benefit of playing in that seventh spot,” Nurse said. “Get a couple games before you actually get into the (playoffs) and I think it might give you a game or two buffer of not giving one away right away.” The Raptors are currently 32-25, seventh in the East, only a half-game behind the sixth place Celtics.
  • RJ Barrett (left ankle sprain) and Nerlens Noel (sore left foot) are both listed as questionable Friday for the Knicks, while Derrick Rose is doubtful as he continues to recover from right ankle surgery (Twitter link from Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel). Rose was a full participant in practice Wednesday and is inching closer to a return.

Comments / 0

Related
Hoops Rumors

Adam Silver unhappy with how Simmons-Harden trade went down

NBA commissioner Adam Silver was not a fan of the way new Sixers All-Star guard James Harden or new Nets player Ben Simmons, the centerpieces of a trade for each other last week, forced their way off their former teams’ rosters. In a conversation with Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Silver discusses the transaction.
NBA
Fox Sports Radio

James Harden Made a Mistake Leaving Brooklyn Nets

In the video above, Chris Broussard & Rob Parker react to New York City Mayor Eric Adams' announcement that the COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for the city could soon be lifted:. Reporter: "Boston, Philadelphia and Washington D.C. are all in the process, or already have phased out the vaccine passports for entering indoor spaces. Does New York have a plan to do that? Do you have metrics to do that? Will it be phased out soon like those other cities?"
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelan Martin
Person
Brad Stevens
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Rj Barrett
Person
Nerlens Noel
Person
Al Horford
Person
Nick Nurse
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Derrick Rose
Person
Malik Fitts
Person
Marcus Smart
NBC Sports

Ex-Celtics star Kemba Walker won't play for Knicks rest of season

Kemba Walker's homecoming with the New York Knicks has not gone as planned, and it's unknown what his future with the team will look like beyond this year. In the meantime, the veteran guard will not play another game for the Knicks this season, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. He reported...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raptors#Sports Illustrated#The Atlantic Division#The Toronto Star
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Sixers teammate thinks Ben Simmons will pull soft move

One former teammate does not think Ben Simmons wants any of the smoke. Philadelphia 76ers swingman Danny Green offered some wide-ranging thoughts on the Brooklyn Nets star Simmons this week on the “Inside the Green Room” podcast. During the episode, Green said he expects Simmons to sit out the upcoming Nets-Sixers game in Philadelphia on March 10.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Phil Martelli sends message to Juwan Howard following Rutgers win

After the Wolverines’ win over Rutgers in his first game as acting Michigan head coach Phil Martelli shared what his message to Juwan Howard was afterwards. Martelli took over for the remainder of the regular season after head coach Juwan Howard was suspended for five games for his part in a postgame altercation with Wisconsin’s coaching staff. After Howard and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard shared a heated exchange and needed to be separated, Howard threw a punch towards another Wisconsin assistant coach and set off a scuffle between both teams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Draymond Green thinks ex-Warriors teammate holds huge grudge

Draymond Green has never been shy about speaking his mind, even when it comes to difficult relationships with teammates. One of his former teammates in particular holds a grudge against him, or so he thinks. Green said on the latest episode of his podcast, “The Draymond Green Show,” that former...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Celtics star Jayson Tatum questions super-max qualification process

When Jayson Tatum signed a maximum-salary rookie scale extension with the Celtics in 2020, the deal included a “Rose Rule” clause that allowed him to increase the potential overall value of the contract. Tatum’s starting salary on his extension in 2021-22 would be 30% of the cap if he made an All-NBA team in 2021, or 25% of the cap if he didn’t.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

DeMar DeRozan supports Bulls' pursuit of Tristan Thompson

Bulls star DeMar DeRozan endorsed Chicago's signing of veteran center Tristan Thompson, as relayed by K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago (Twitter link). Thompson agreed to a buyout with the Pacers on Thursday and is expected to sign with Chicago in the near future. “[I’ve] known Tristan for years,” DeRozan...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Adam Silver drops truth bomb amid Knicks’ decision to bench Kemba Walker for rest of season

Kemba Walker and the New York Knicks made headlines again on Wednesday after it was revealed that both camps had come to a decision to bench the veteran point guard for the rest of the season. While Walker did have a noteworthy stretch earlier in the season, this decision comes as no surprise considering how the 31-year-old just doesn’t fit into the Knicks’ current plans.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
520K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy