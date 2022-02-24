Teaser For ‘Bullet Train’ Leaks Online …

If the plot of Mad Max: Fury Road is brilliantly insane, the process of actually making the film sounds equally crazy. In his forthcoming book, Blood, Sweat & Chrome: The Wild And True Story Of Mad Max: Fury Road, journalist Kyle Buchanan traces director George Miller’s 20-year quest to get the apocalyptic drama into cinemas, which saw him meet with half of Hollywood. Amazingly, Miller began casting all of the way back in 2009, a full six years before the 2015 premiere. Among those in the running to play The Five Wives that Charlize Theron’s Furiosa transports into the desert? Margot Robbie, then still a regular on Neighbours, and Jennifer Lawrence, who would earn her first Oscar nomination for Winter’s Bone the following year.
