ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Star witness against ex-Goldman banker says wives used to disguise 1MDB kickbacks

By Luc Cohen
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fT8hJ_0eOLnpso00

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Two Goldman Sachs bankers concocted a scheme involving their wives to conceal kickbacks they received for helping to loot Malaysia’s 1MDB sovereign wealth fund, one of the bankers testified on Thursday at the corruption trial of the other, Roger Ng.

Tim Leissner, who had been Ng’s supervisor at Goldman before becoming the star government witness against him, said he received kickback payments from a Malaysian intermediary, Jho Low, for helping embezzle funds Goldman raised for 1MDB through three bond sales.

Leissner testified after pleading guilty to money laundering and corruption charges, while Ng has pleaded not guilty to conspiring to commit money laundering and violating an anti-corruption law.

The charges stem from one of the biggest financial scandals in history, in which U.S. prosecutors say $4.5 billion of the $6.5 billion Goldman raised for 1MDB was diverted to government officials bankers and their associates through bribes and kickbacks.

Leissner, 52, said that after the first bond sale in 2012, he received $35 million from Low, and transferred half of it to Ng.

Both then discussed crafting a “cover story” to explain the payments so the banks processing the funds would not grow suspicious, Leissner said.

“His wife’s family had previously made an investment in my wife Judy’s business in China, and this was return of that investment,” Leissner told the jury in Brooklyn federal court, referring to his former wife Judy Chan.

Leissner said the story was untrue, and that he did not know if Ng, 49, relayed it to his bank.

The statement could be problematic for Ng.

His lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, has denied the payment was a kickback, and said the men’s wives had a legitimate business together.

Agnifilo has said he plans to call Ng’s wife, Hwee Bin Lim, to testify in her husband’s defense.

He may question Leissner about the payment during cross-examination, which will not take place until next week because the U.S. Department of Justice delayed disclosing about 15,500 documents related to Leissner to the defense.

Agnifilo signaled in his opening statement that he will challenge Leissner’s credibility by asking about his infidelity.

Leissner testified on Thursday that in 2013, while separated from Chan, he forged divorce papers in order to marry Kimora Lee Simmons, the American model and former wife of U.S. music producer Russell Simmons.

Goldman in 2020 paid a nearly $3 billion fine and arranged for its Malaysian unit to plead guilty in U.S. court.

U.S. prosecutors indicted Low in 2018, but he has not been arrested by American or Malaysian authorities. Malaysia has said Low is in China, which Beijing denies.

Comments / 0

Related
Stereogum

Comedic Rapper And Her Husband Arrested With Over $3.6 Billion In Stolen Bitcoin

The Justice Department has seized over $3.6 billion worth of stolen Bitcoin reportedly taken by a married couple, Ilya Lichtenstein and Heather Morgan. She is a self-proclaimed “irreverent comedic rapper” who goes by the name Razzlekhan. They are accused of laundering the cryptocurrency that hackers stole from a Hong Kong-based currency exchange called Bitfinex in 2016.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jho Low
Person
Russell Simmons
FOXBusiness

China carrying out ‘master plan’ to take over US: John Ratcliffe

China’s playbook for taking over the United States aims to dominate America’s industries one by one, former DNI John Ratcliffe explained on "Mornings with Maria" Monday. JOHN RATCLIFFE: Wall Street has put profits above our national security, so to tech giants in Silicon Valley. Now we're seeing it in Hollywood, where, you know, the American people are essentially being indoctrinated by a Hollywood industry where China is never the bad guy. And at the same time, what they're doing is rob, replicating and replacing, and creating their own film industry so that they can indoctrinate their own population to the exclusion of American filmmakers. So, unfortunately, this has been… the pattern and it will continue. It's part of the master plan for China to supplant the United States in all aspects…
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kickbacks#Malaysian
TheConversationAU

Why Vladimir Putin is so confident in his Ukraine strategy – he has a trump card in China

The Beijing Winter Olympics will be remembered not just for China’s efforts to impress the world amid criticisms of its human rights record. The games were also held against the backdrop of the most dramatic escalation of strategic tensions between Russia and the West since the end of the Cold War. In fact, the great power standoff over Ukraine and the never-ending speculation over whether Russia will invade have often overshadowed the international celebration of sport and unity. The end of the games coincided with an escalation of fighting in eastern Ukraine. If the threat of Russia’s use of force against...
POLITICS
MSNBC

Trump, deep in debt, faces dwindling options to preserve faltering business

Susanne Craig, investigative reporter for the New York Times, talks about the implications of Donald Trump losing the backing of his long-time accounting firm and the likelihood that Trump will have to sell off assets in order to keep up with the debts coming due because he is failing to make money on many of his properties.Feb. 18, 2022.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
Country
China
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
The Independent

Biden administration begins deporting Venezuelans to Colombia without the chance to seek asylum

The Biden administration has used a pandemic-related authority to begin expelling Venezuelan migrants to Colombia – without the chance to seek asylum after entering the US from the Mexican border. The news was confirmed by both US and Colombian officials earlier this week, with the US Department of Homeland Security claiming that Venezuelans will be expelled “on a regular basis”. While the Biden administration didn't expand on how frequent such deportations will be, they will be limited to only those who have previously resided in Columbia. Colombian officials confirmed that the first two Venezuelans were deported last Thursday after...
IMMIGRATION
Houston Chronicle

What Eileen Gu told her friends about picking China

Before she became a global sensation and geopolitical lightning rod, Eileen Gu was a girl who liked to run through the streets of San Francisco. “She was an amazing cross-country runner,” said Carin Marrs, who coached Gu in cross-country and track at University High School. “It was an outlet for her.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Reuters

Reuters

330K+
Followers
288K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy