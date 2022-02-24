ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Premier League players, managers and fans given go-ahead to display Ukraine flags as a showing of solidarity amidst Russian conflict

By Kieran Gill, Sami Mokbel
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Premier League players, managers and fans have the green light to protest against the Russian invasion by displaying Ukraine flags at their games this weekend in a show of solidarity for the besieged nation.

The FA will not consider the presence of flags on the pitch or in the stands as a breach of their rules. The governing body usually prohibit anything construed as a political message.

It comes as the Premier League’s Ukrainian players voiced their anguish on social media, including Manchester City’s Oleksandr Zinchenko, Everton’s Vitalii Mykolenko and West Ham’s Andriy Yarmolenko.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zXZlI_0eOLnh4E00
Premier League players, managers and fans can protest against the Russian invasion
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U6LGv_0eOLnh4E00
Premier League stars, like Man City's Zinchenko, have shown their support for Ukraine

Everton host City in a televised fixture on Saturday evening and will display a banner in support of Mykolenko and Ukraine.

The FA will monitor activities in all their fixtures this weekend and will investigate players or officials who protest on a case-by-case basis. Should any players reveal politically charged shirts in reference to the Russian invasion, they will be liable to sanctions. Displaying the Ukraine flag will not get clubs into trouble.

Sportsmail contacted FIFA, who did not respond. The world governing body previously told competition organisers to apply ‘common sense’ when considering whether to punish players.

In another move, UEFA will on Friday confirm their decision to move the Champions League final from St Petersburg following an emergency meeting of their executive committee. Rome’s Stadio Olimpico has emerged as UEFA’s favoured option.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IkED5_0eOLnh4E00
City's Zinchenko posted this emotional piece on Instagram earlier in the week

England’s hopes of gaining another showpiece event after hosting last year’s European Championship final at Wembley are likely to be dashed.

The FA have indicated their willingness to act as emergency hosts at Wembley if required, but were not actively lobbying for the final as they are conscious of the fact UEFA have already awarded them many major events. In addition to the latter stages of the delayed Euro 2020, England will also host the women’s Euros this summer and the 2024 Champions League final.

The UEFA summit will also discuss FIFA’s £33million commercial deal with Russian state-owned energy firm Gazprom. The partnership has been under intense scrutiny since the conflict’s escalation.

The pressure on UEFA intensified yesterday after German club Schalke, who are sponsored by Gazprom, revealed their intention to remove the firm’s logo from the front of their shirts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AAfQW_0eOLnh4E00
Chelsea’s owner Roman Abramovich has faced calls to be stripped of his right to own the club

Meanwhile, Chelsea’s oligarch owner Roman Abramovich has faced calls to be stripped of his right to own the club after documents linked him to Vladimir Putin’s regime. Labour MP Chris Bryant used parliamentary privilege yesterday to share a leaked Home Office document from 2019 in the House of Commons.

Bryant said: ‘I have got hold of a leaked document from 2019 from the Home Office which says in relation to Mr Abramovich: “As part of HMG’s (Her Majesty’s Government) Russia strategy aimed at targeting illicit finance and malign activity, Abramovich remains of interest to HMG due to his links to the Russian state and his public association with corrupt activity and practices. An example of this is Abramovich admitting in court proceedings that he paid for political influence. Therefore HMG is focused on ensuring that individuals linked to to illicit finance and malign activity are unable to base themselves in the UK and will use the relevant tools at its disposal, including immigration powers to prevent this”.

‘That is nearly three years ago yet remarkably little has been done in relation. Surely Mr Abramovich should no longer be able to own a football club in this country? Surely we should be looking at seizing some of his assets including his £152m home?’

The EFL Cup final between Chelsea and Liverpool on Sunday is expected to go ahead. There is said to be some political concern at the prospect of Russian-owned Chelsea celebrating victory, while there are also concerns that Blues fans could become a target for anti-Russian protesters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gSrzL_0eOLnh4E00
The EFL Cup final between Chelsea and Liverpool on Sunday is expected to go ahead

Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday announced major Russian banks will be excluded from the UK financial system and oligarchs, such as Abramovich, have been targeted in new sanctions.

Johnson also announced Russia’s national airline Aeroflot — a commercial partner of Manchester United — will be banned from landing in the UK. United are reviewing their partnership with the airline and look likely to end their commercial relationship.

Elsewhere, the FAs of Sweden, Poland and the Czech Republic released a joint statement appealing to the FIFA and UEFA to cancel their scheduled World Cup play-off matches in Russia.

All three nations were scheduled to play in the World Cup qualifiers next month. Sportsmail also understands that Russia’s intention to rival the UK and Ireland’s bid to host Euro 2028 is in tatters. Turkey are also said to be contemplating a bid.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Roman Abramovich
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uefa Champions League#Ukraine#Russian#The Premier League#Ukrainian#The Champions League#Stadio Olimpico
Daily Mail

'God save the Queen!': Ukrainian troops say British NLAW missiles are a 'game-changer' as they train to fight Russian forces and warn 'crazy' Putin: 'We will kill for our homeland'

These are the Ukrainian troops who will face down Russian tanks armed with British NLAW missiles if Vladimir Putin gives the green light to invade. 'God Save the Queen!' bellowed Lieutenant Colonel Ihor Bezogluk, as he welcomed MailOnline journalists to a base 50 miles north of Kyiv where his troops were training to use the NLAWS (Next generation Light Anti-Tank Weapons).
MILITARY
Fortune

Anger explodes at Germany, Italy, and Hungary over Europe’s failure to cut Russia off from SWIFT payment network

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As Russian troops enter Kyiv and the European Union prepares to sign off on fresh sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, there is widespread fury against the countries that are blocking the heaviest potential sanctions.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
FIFA
Place
Rome, IT
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Atlantic

The Reason Putin Would Risk War

There are questions about troop numbers, questions about diplomacy. There are questions about the Ukrainian military, its weapons, and its soldiers. There are questions about Germany and France: How will they react? There are questions about America, and how it has come to be a central player in a conflict not of its making. But of all the questions that repeatedly arise about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, the one that gets the least satisfactory answers is this one: Why?
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

303K+
Followers
18K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy