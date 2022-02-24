ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

The Crown Set Robbed of $150,000 in Antique Props

wvli927.com
 2 days ago

This is a case for Sherlock Holmes....

wvli927.com

Comments / 0

Related
EW.com

Thieves steal 200 antique props from set of The Crown, including replica Fabergé egg and gold candelabra

Thieves have stolen more than 200 antique props from the set of The Crown, Netflix's show about the British royal family. Antiques Trade Gazette first reported that items were taken from a lorry park in Mexborough, near Rotherham in the British country of South Yorkshire, over the weekend while filming was taking place nearby. The theft was reported to South Yorkshire police and there is hope that some of the props can be recovered.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

‘We call her the monster’: Murdered toddler Star Hobson’s family can no longer say name of killer

The family of murdered toddler, Star Hobson, said they no longer say the name of her killer - instead only referring to as “the monster.” Speaking about the events leading up to her niece’s murder, Alicia Szepler said she warned social services and police that the toddler was at risk, but was left feeling “no one was listening to me.” “The day that it happened, I knew it wasn’t an accident. I knew that I was right, and they should have listened,” Ms Szepler told Sky News. Savannah Brockhill, 28, was found guilty of killing Star Hobson after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Man Who Drove 5-Year-Old Niece To Hospital Now Charged With Her Murder Four Years Later

Authorities have arrested a man in Louisiana after North Carolina investigators alleged he is the prime suspect in the 2017 rape and murder of his 5-year-old niece. Paitin Fields was unresponsive when taken to the hospital on Nov. 13, 2017, according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office in Louisiana. NBC affiliate WECT reported the child was “limp and without vital signs,” and her condition “rapidly declined” for the next three days until the child finally succumbed to her injuries.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Yorkshire#The Crown Set Robbed#Antique Props
The Independent

Man arrested for shooting dead 9-year-old on a trampoline

A Minneapolis man has reportedly been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of nine-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith last May. Dpree Shareef Robinson, who records show was arrested on Wednesday, was charged with second-degree murder by Minneapolis prosecutors after appearing in court on Thursday. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) said it believed Trinity was was caught in “crossfire” when she was shot while bouncing on a friend’s trampoline on 15 May 2021. She had been at a birthday party at the time, during which three children in total were shot.“As we said during the Spotlight on Crime...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Three men arrested on suspicion of rape and murder after woman, 36, dies in Bury

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of rape and murder following the death of a 36-year-old woman in Greater Manchester.The trio – aged 61, 52 and 32 – were detained after the woman, who has not yet been named, died shortly after being rushed hospital in Bury on Wednesday night.Detective superintendent Kate Atton, of Greater Manchester Police, said she was aware the incident had left the community “shocked and…worried”.She said: “I would like to reassure them that we have a dedicated team of detectives investigating and following up various lines of enquiry to establish the circumstances around this...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

The Crown jewels have been stolen: Thieves swipe 200 gems and antiques worth £150,000 from the set of hit Netflix drama, including a rare Fabergé egg replica, after raiding three lorries

Police are searching for thieves who raided lorries and stole around £150,000 worth of gems and antiques used in the Netflix drama series The Crown. South Yorkshire Police said three vehicles containing props used in TV and film were broken into near Doncaster last Wednesday and 'a number of items were taken'.
PUBLIC SAFETY
soapoperanetwork.com

REPORT: ‘General Hospital’ Actress Lindsey Pearlman Left Two Suicide Notes Before Death

Although an official cause of death has yet to be determined by the coroner’s office, which instead has deferred its findings “pending additional investigation,” reports indicate that “General Hospital” actress Lindsey Pearlman had left two suicide notes before her body was found last Friday in a car parked near Runyon Canyon Park in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Man shot dead in revenge for stolen Rolex, court told

A man was shot dead in revenge for the robbery of a Rolex watch after being in the “wrong place at the wrong time”, a court has heard.Imani Allaway-Muir, 22, was found mortally injured in a children’s play area in Islington, north London, just metres from an alleyway where he was attacked on the afternoon of July 4, 2020.He suffered multiple wounds and died 30 minutes after he was shot.The Old Bailey was told the shooting in a residential cul-de-sac in Roman Way was witnessed by several people, one of whom identified the gunman as Nathaniel Reece.Prosecutor Jacob Hallam QC...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother admits killing two-year-old son

A woman has admitted killing her two-year-old son.Natalie Steele, 32, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of her son Reid by reason of diminished responsibility. She had previously denied his murder.The toddler died at University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff on August 12 after being found critically injured at a house in Bridgend, South Wales.Michael Jones QC, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court the plea was acceptable after the Crown had received reports from two psychiatrists into Steele’s mental health.“For the reasons set out in the reports of Dr Huckle and Dr Wynne that while she is fit to plead and stand...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Reid Steele: Mother Natalie Steele admits killing son, 2

A mother has pleaded guilty to killing her two-year-old son, who died after he was submerged in water at his home. Natalie Steele, 32, of Broadlands, Bridgend, admitted manslaughter by diminished responsibility. Reid Steele died at the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, on 12 August last year, a day after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC Chicago

‘The Crown' Heist: Over $200K of Antiques Stolen From the Set

They weren't the British crown jewels, but they were valuables from Netflix's "The Crown" — and now they're gone. According to Variety, over 200 items, with a value of around £150,000, or $200,000, were taken from three parked vehicles in Yorkshire, England while the Emmy-winning series filmed its fifth season nearby.
TV SHOWS
iheart.com

11-Year-Old Boy Texts Dad For Help During Carjacking

An 11-year-old boy from New York City sent his dad an urgent text message after a carjacker stole his SUV while he was still inside. David Perez told WABC that he parked the car in front of a grocery store and left it running while he went inside to pick up a few things.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy