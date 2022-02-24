ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Music Discoveries 25th Feb: Budjerah, Florence + The Machine, Montaigne and more

By Administrator
theaureview.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s the final week of February and we have eleven new tracks to add to our Discovery playlist, including one exclusive single premiere. This week’s Track of the Week is “What Should I Do?” from Budjerah, who has announced today that his next EP, Conversations will be released on Friday 8th...

www.theaureview.com

Comments / 0

KTVB

New Music Releases February 25: Florence and the Machine, Kehlani, Avril Lavigne and More!

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes. Two indie rock queens and a punk rock princess made their triumphant returns this week, as Florence and the Machine and Regina Spektor both dropped new singles and Avril Lavigne released her seventh studio album. Plus, Big Time Rush is back with their new song, "Not Giving You Up!"
MUSIC
NYLON

Florence + The Machine Teases Comeback With "King" Playing Cards

It looks like Florence + The Machine is officially back. After a four-year absence, the beloved indie band helmed by former NYLON cover star Florence Welch is making its return to music imminently, with new billboards and fan merch teasing the group’s long-awaited and anticipated fifth studio album (still untitled) and a new song rumored to be called “King.”
MUSIC
Stereogum

Florence + The Machine – “King”

After teasing something this week, Florence + The Machine have returned with a new song called “King,” co-written and co-produced by Jack Antonoff. In a statement, Florence Welch says:. As an artist, I never actually thought about my gender that much. I just got on with it. I...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Montaigne
Person
David Byrne
NewsTimes

David Byrne, Montaigne Get Caught Up in a Giddy New Love on ‘Always Be You’

David Byrne has linked up with Australian pop artist Montaigne on her ebullient new song, “Always Be You.”. Based around heart-thumping percussion and dizzying synths, “Always Be You” captures the exhilarating throes of a new love. The track also arrives with a music video, directed Nick Ward, that stars Montaigne and her partner Pat, and features Byrne beaming in via an old school television set.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

NME

Nick Cave pays moving tribute to “beautiful soul” Mark Lanegan

Nick Cave has shared an emotional tribute to grunge icon Mark Lanegan, who died earlier this week aged 57. Lanegan – known as the former frontman of The Screaming Trees and for his work with Queens Of The Stone Age, among other bands – passed away at his home in Killarney, Ireland on Tuesday morning (February 22).
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popculture

NME

Alice Glass – ‘PREY//IV’ review: a cathartic, horror-infused creative reclamation

As well as functioning as a pun, the title of Alice Glass’ debut solo album ‘PREY//IV’ is a strong statement. Continuing with the Roman numeral naming-scheme used on the three albums she released with former electroclash band Crystal Castles, it’s a clear middle finger in the direction of her ex-collaborator Ethan Kath, whom she accused of abuse and manipulation (which he denies).
MUSIC
NPR

New Music Friday: The top 5 albums out on Feb. 18

The Houston-based trio Khruangbin reunites with Fort Worth soul singer Leon Bridges for deep grooves and heady soul on Texas Moon, a follow-up to 2020's Texas Sun. As we hear in the opening of this week's show, the record melds gospel and country with psychedelic rock, which reviewer Ayana Contreras calls an adventurous romp.
HOUSTON, TX
Complex

Best New Music This Week: Kanye West, Conway the Machine, EarthGang, & More

We’re closing out the last Friday in February with a bang. Kanye West is back with Donda 2 (or, at least, an in-progress version of it). Conway the Machine dropped his highly-anticipated album, God Don’t Make Mistakes, featuring the standout song “Stressed.” And EarthGang linked up with JID and J. Cole for the dizzying anthem “WATERBOYZ.” This list also includes new songs from Kehlani, Denzel Curry, Flo Milli, and more.
MUSIC
The New Yorker

“The Music Man” Is a Nostalgia Machine

Walking into the Winter Garden Theatre, where “The Music Man” has just opened, is like wandering through the perfume counters at Bloomingdale’s: prepare to be spritzed with nostalgia from all sides. There’s the red-white-and-blue Playbill, for a start, and, in place of a curtain, a russet barn façade that parts to reveal backdrops painted in the style of Grant Wood’s Midwestern fantasias—all flat, rolling green hills and overgrown-broccoli trees. (The set was designed, along with the costumes, by Santo Loquasto.) Meredith Willson’s show, which premièred in 1957, takes place in 1912 in a small town in Iowa, an era and a home state that Willson and Wood shared. This new production, directed by Jerry Zaks, works hard to convince us that we, too, have been transported back to our Before Times, when nobody feared contagion, and crowds could flock to Broadway expecting to be pleased. Don’t worry, the show strains to assure us. This sunny American classic has not been “reconsidered.” No bloody heart beats beneath these floorboards. Just look at the names on the marquee: Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, stars synonymous with song-and-dance delight. You are being asked to pay top dollar—up to seven hundred of them, for an orchestra seat—not to be discomfited and provoked but, rather, to be enchanted, elated, and sent home satisfied.
MUSIC
NPR

A machine turns Black people white in the musical 'Black No More'

A new musical inspired by a satirical Afrofuturist novel called "Black No More" opens off Broadway tomorrow night. Set during the Depression, both the book and the musical examine race in America with an outrageous plot device - that an inventor comes up with a machine that turns Black people white. Jeff Lunden reports.
ENTERTAINMENT
Kankakee Daily Journal

KLASEY: Florence B. Price a musical pioneer

History was made in Chicago’s Auditorium Theatre on the evening of June 15, 1933. It happened when Chicago Symphony Orchestra conductor Frederick Stock called forth the opening notes of a composition entitled “Symphony in E minor.” The concert program noted that this was the work’s first performance.
KANKAKEE, IL
Pitchfork

Cocteau Twins’ Elizabeth Fraser Releasing New EP on Record Store Day 2022

Cocteau Twins’ Elizabeth Fraser will release a new EP on Record Store Day, which takes place on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Sun’s Signature is her project with partner Damon Reece (a drummer who has played with Massive Attack, Spiritualized, and more). Their self-titled 12" EP features five songs and is being released via Partisan. Check out the tracklist and artwork below.
ROCK MUSIC
BBC

Download Festival 2022: Skindred among 14 acts added to line-up

Download Festival has announced 14 more acts to perform in front of up to 100,000 rock and metal fans in June. The festival, held at Donington Park in Leicestershire, returned in 2021 after being cancelled the previous year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 2021 event formed part of a...
ENTERTAINMENT

