Ravens Re-Sign Tony Jefferson

By Clifton Brown
baltimoreravens.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe reunion between Tony Jefferson and the Ravens will continue. Baltimore has re-signed the 30-year-old safety the team announced Thursday. Jefferson was signed to Baltimore's practice squad on Dec. 13 and was quickly elevated to the 53-man roster with the...

