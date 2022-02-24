ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

ROCCAT doubles down on RGB with Kone XP

By Colton Deck
dotesports.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUsed by the likes of Dr Disrespect, Roccat’s Kone Pro mouse has found favor with many gamers. Now, the company is taking its unique design language and upping the RGB ante with the Kone XP. Roccat’s new Kone XP design preserves the shape and performance of the original...

