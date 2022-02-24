Jerry Lewis accused of sexual harassment and assault by co-stars

Actor Frank Pesce has died at the age of 75.The New York-born character actor was known for his roles in films including Midnight Run, Top Gun, and Beverly Hills Cop.He also enjoyed a fruitful career in TV, appearing in series such as Matlock and Kojak.Pesce’s death was confirmed to Deadline by the actor’s partner, Tammy Scher. He died of complications from dementia.Pesce started acting on screen in the 1970s with Police Story, and went on to act in TV shows including Night Rider and Miami Vice.His film career included a role in the hit Eddie Murphy action-comedy Beverly Hills...
