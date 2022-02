One of the great experiences of Maine is going to one of the nation's most revered parks, Acadia National Park, more specifically one particular summit of the park. In the past, visiting the park just meant pulling in and paying an attendant whenever you felt compelled to come on by when the park is open. Times have changed, however. Now, you need to reserve ahead of time to get your spot in this part of the park.

MAINE STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO