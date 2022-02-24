ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Product that could help you get better sleep

By Fresh Living
KUTV
 2 days ago

How well we sleep at night can have a big impact on every aspect of our...

kutv.com

Grazia

10 Ways To Sleep Better Every Night

When was the last time you moaned 'I'm soo tired' to a colleague? It's almost as common a greeting as 'hi' these days. Running on empty is an all-too familiar ailment for most modern working women - with getting those advised 7-9 hours shut eye made all the harder by our hectic schedules and inability to switch off.
HEALTH
Grazia

How To Sleep Better When You're An Anxious Parent

If you suffer with anxiety and your nervous system is already exhausted, having a child and throwing sleep deprivation into the mix can make things seem impossible to cope with. And it can be a catch-22 situation: sleep deprivation can worsen anxiety and anxiety can worsen your sleep. Often, it...
MENTAL HEALTH
Chuckles Freely

The Cure for Alzheimer’s Might Be Sitting on the Shelf

The FDA approved the medicationsgemfibrozilandretinoic aciddecades ago for other uses, but now scientists believe they can reverse Alzheimer’s disease. Globally, some 50 million people suffer from Alzheimer’s, a degenerative brain disease characterized by memory loss, poor judgement, disorientation, among many other symptoms. For those that suffer from it and their families, the onset of Alzheimer’s can radically alter their lives, leaving many in need of serious care and counseling. Canadian author Joey Comeau said that “Alzheimer’s disease is death before death, and I’m terrified of it.”
#Cbs#Cpap#Mst#Kmyu#Sleep Medical#Fresh Living#Cbs Channel 2#Kjzz
ohmymag.co.uk

Vitamin D deficiency: Your lower back could be giving you a sign

Vitamin D is a sunlight vitamin that is required for a variety of bodily activities. The vitamin not only ensures the health of your bones, teeth, and muscles, but it also aids in the regulation of other nutrients. Around one in every five Britons suffers from vitamin D deficiency. During the winter, your body may not be able to get enough of this vitamin from direct sunlight, making the shortage even more common.
HEALTH
LIVESTRONG.com

This Is the Best Temperature for a Good Night's Sleep

If you've ever spent the night tossing and turning in a too-warm bedroom (or shivering in a frigid one), you know that temperature plays a pretty important role in getting a good night's sleep. After all, one of the first pieces of advice sleep experts typically recommend is to keep your room dark, quiet and ​cool.​
The US Sun

The 12 foods to eat before bed to have a great night’s sleep

TROUBLE sleeping? You may need to turn to your kitchen cupboards. Nutrition experts claim the correct foods can work wonders for a regular night-time routine. Scientists in India have discovered that black cumin seeds — found in many curries — can reduce stress, help you fall asleep faster and kip for longer.
LIFESTYLE
scitechdaily.com

New Research Finds That With Obesity, the Problem Isn’t an Excess of Fat but Its Loss of Function

Obesity is known to cause cardiometabolic diseases like hypertension and diabetes but attributing these diseases to merely an overabundance of fat is a simplification. On a basic level, fat acts as a receptacle to store energy, but upon a closer look it is an essential actor in vital bodily processes like the immune response, the regulation of insulin sensitivity, and maintenance of body temperature. In a review published in the journal Cell on February 3rd, 2022, researchers argue that the negative health effects of obesity stem not simply from an excess of fat but from the decline in its ability to respond to changes, or in other words, its plasticity.
HEALTH
studyfinds.org

7 Health Benefits From Drinking Coffee Every Day, According To Scientists

Coffee lovers around the world who reach for their favorite morning brew probably aren’t thinking about the ways it improves their health. Most people are drinking coffee simply because of its ability to provide a much-needed energy boost from caffeine. However, according to numerous studies, coffee also offers fantastic health benefits.
CANCER
TODAY.com

Trying the keto diet? Here's a grocery list to get you started

We’ve all been there. You set a New Year’s resolution to change your diet. So you head to the grocery store, ready to kick off a new eating pattern on the right foot. You walk through the doors … and have no idea where to start. For...
DIETS

