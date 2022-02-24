Product that could help you get better sleep

When was the last time you moaned 'I'm soo tired' to a colleague? It's almost as common a greeting as 'hi' these days. Running on empty is an all-too familiar ailment for most modern working women - with getting those advised 7-9 hours shut eye made all the harder by our hectic schedules and inability to switch off.
If you suffer with anxiety and your nervous system is already exhausted, having a child and throwing sleep deprivation into the mix can make things seem impossible to cope with. And it can be a catch-22 situation: sleep deprivation can worsen anxiety and anxiety can worsen your sleep. Often, it...
IF you struggle with getting to sleep quickly, you could be missing out on a tip used in hotels. While many sleep hacks are backed by science, sometimes the best kept secrets work best. Staying in a hotel can instantly make us feel more at rest. The bedroom is clean,...
The FDA approved the medicationsgemfibrozilandretinoic aciddecades ago for other uses, but now scientists believe they can reverse Alzheimer’s disease. Globally, some 50 million people suffer from Alzheimer’s, a degenerative brain disease characterized by memory loss, poor judgement, disorientation, among many other symptoms. For those that suffer from it and their families, the onset of Alzheimer’s can radically alter their lives, leaving many in need of serious care and counseling. Canadian author Joey Comeau said that “Alzheimer’s disease is death before death, and I’m terrified of it.”
Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women, according to the CDC? Heart related health issues are unfortunately very common in the United States. While things like genetics and certain medications can make them wo...
Vitamin D is a sunlight vitamin that is required for a variety of bodily activities. The vitamin not only ensures the health of your bones, teeth, and muscles, but it also aids in the regulation of other nutrients. Around one in every five Britons suffers from vitamin D deficiency. During the winter, your body may not be able to get enough of this vitamin from direct sunlight, making the shortage even more common.
If you've ever spent the night tossing and turning in a too-warm bedroom (or shivering in a frigid one), you know that temperature plays a pretty important role in getting a good night's sleep. After all, one of the first pieces of advice sleep experts typically recommend is to keep your room dark, quiet and cool.
In an ideal world, we would all eat a hearty, healthy dinner. It would be followed by something small and sweet — a square of dark chocolate, maybe — and then a few hours later, we would curl up in bed and sleep all night, our stomachs perfectly full until the next day.
TROUBLE sleeping? You may need to turn to your kitchen cupboards. Nutrition experts claim the correct foods can work wonders for a regular night-time routine. Scientists in India have discovered that black cumin seeds — found in many curries — can reduce stress, help you fall asleep faster and kip for longer.
Take a gander at the shelves the supplement aisle in your local health food store or pharmacy, and you'll unquestionably be assailed by a seemingly endless supply of bottles boasting 'More than 100 percent of your daily recommended omega-3 fatty acids' with 'No fish oil aftertaste!'. We'll cut right to...
Obesity is known to cause cardiometabolic diseases like hypertension and diabetes but attributing these diseases to merely an overabundance of fat is a simplification. On a basic level, fat acts as a receptacle to store energy, but upon a closer look it is an essential actor in vital bodily processes like the immune response, the regulation of insulin sensitivity, and maintenance of body temperature. In a review published in the journal Cell on February 3rd, 2022, researchers argue that the negative health effects of obesity stem not simply from an excess of fat but from the decline in its ability to respond to changes, or in other words, its plasticity.
Coffee lovers around the world who reach for their favorite morning brew probably aren’t thinking about the ways it improves their health. Most people are drinking coffee simply because of its ability to provide a much-needed energy boost from caffeine. However, according to numerous studies, coffee also offers fantastic health benefits.
A GREEN juice has properties that speeds up fat burning and helps with weight loss, an expert has claimed. It isn't the most appealing of drinks, with the herb dividing fans and haters already as a garnish. Coriander juice could help people trying to shift visceral fat, according to wellness...
We’ve all been there. You set a New Year’s resolution to change your diet. So you head to the grocery store, ready to kick off a new eating pattern on the right foot. You walk through the doors … and have no idea where to start. For...
