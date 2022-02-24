ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

What to say to kids when the news is scary

NPR
 1 day ago

We spoke with a handful of child development experts about what parents, teachers and other caregivers can do to help prepare and protect kids from all the scary news out there, whether it's fighting overseas, a school shooting, devastating wildfire or a global pandemic. Here's what those experts had to...

text.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
Esquire

I'm Worried This is Going to Kill Kids

I am truly so tired of hearing about Parental Rights™. Over the past few months, the fights about what parents don't want their children to learn have reached a near-deafening fever pitch in this country. There's been pushback against students learning the role race has played in America's history; that evolved last week and resulted in an Indiana school counselor sending home a permission slip that allowed children to be dismissed from lessons about Black History Month and Valentine's Day. There's also the cross-nation push to ban books that discuss race or sexuality or world events like the Holocaust in a way that might make a parent uncomfortable. And now a new amendment to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill (dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" bill) could put LGBTQ lives at risk.
KIDS
Fatherly

What I Wish I Said to My Kids More Often When They Were Young

Parenting is a long game, and mistakes are a big part of it. This is hardly shocking. You know you won’t ace everything, but, in the end, you hope that you did far more right than wrong. As you grow — and watch your kids grow — it’s natural to reflect on the things you could’ve said or done differently along the way. Maybe you missed opportunities to bolster your child’s confidence or failed to make sure your messages were clear. It happens.
KIDS
SmartAsset

Can an Illegitimate Child Claim Inheritance?

An illegitimate child, one whose parents were not legally married, usually has the same claims as any other child under statutory inheritance. Nowadays legitimacy rarely affects an individual’s inheritance rights. Instead, most states determine these issues by parentage. You have … Continue reading → The post Can an Illegitimate Child Claim Inheritance? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Anya Kamenetz
Gillian Sisley

Mother Refuses to Buy $60K Car for Stepdaughter

What qualifies as an extreme birthday gift for a teenager?. Blended families are not an uncommon household setup in the United States. The US Bureau of Census reports that 1,200 new blended households are formed every day, and 16% of all families are considered blended families of children, stepchildren and the like.
Fatherly

Two-Thirds of Kids Under 5 Are Way Over on Their Screen Time

It’s safe to say that over the last two years, we’ve all spent a bit more time watching Netflix or fiddling with our phones than we probably should have. What else could we do, right? But a recent study out of the University of Calgary found that even pre-pandemic, children under five were already getting more screen time than is recommended.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television News#Common Sense Media#Sesame Workshop
Countrymom

My Grandmother Was A Child Bride

This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that were witnessed firsthand, used by permission. Every family has secrets, the older I get the more interesting trivia and facts I learn about my family. The first interesting fact I learned was when I was about 12 or 13 and overheard my parents talking about my grandmother. My mother’s mother married at the tender age of 16.
News On 6

When Is The Right Age To Teach Kids About Money?

TULSA, Oklahoma - A survey from T. Rowe Price found that 47 percent of parents spoke to their kids about money at least once a week last year, up from 35 percent in 2017. CBS News' Naomi Ruchim shared how and when to start having these important conversations with children.
TULSA, OK
Sachin

Opinion: My crush taught me five life lessons silently.

I had a crush on a girl when I was in the 12th grade. She was a year older than me, but she never knew. She was pretty, funny, and smart. We used to be best friends until our friendship became awkward because I started having feelings for her. Unfortunately, she had no idea how to react, so we lost contact...except we still had a class together three years later in medicine, and once again, we were best friends. And once again, it turned awkward.
People

Mother Promises Son $1,800 on His 18th Birthday if He Stays off Social Media — and He Does

Could you stay off of social media for six years if it meant earning a nice chunk of change?. One Minnesota mom challenged her son to do just that — and he succeeded. Sivert Klefsaas, 18, is $1,800 richer now after going without social media since 2016. He was 12 when he began what his mother Lorna Klefsaas called the "18 for 18 challenge," according to KARE 11.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Country
Vietnam
NPR

Lawmakers want to ban discomfort in school. But Black history isn't always comfortable

For the past three years, librarian Cicely Lewis has organized weekly Black History Month celebrations at her school in Norcross, Ga. This year was no different. "We had a head-wrapping station. We had a storybook station ... We had a station where you can listen to August Wilson monologues from our own drama department," she says. "We even had our school jazz band there."
NORCROSS, GA
NPR

'Born on the Water' gives Black children in America their origin story

Nikole Hannah-Jones wanted to teach children about the history of slavery while giving Black Americans an origin story. Hannah-Jones began collaborating with renowned children's book author and teaching artist Renée Watson and together they released The 1619 Project: Born on the Water. It's the latest iteration of Hannah-Jones' Pulitzer...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
KIX 105.7

Would You Ask Your Kids To Do the “18 for 18″ Challenge?

I'm sure you heard all about this story, but I'm interested in your thoughts on it. If you haven't heard, here's the story. Basically a Mom up north sat her son down when he was 12 years old and offered him $1800 when he turned 18 if he stayed off social media all throughout that time. Six years, no Twitter, no Facebook, no Instragram, nothing. Apparently the Mom had seen her daughter have a hard time with social media as a teenager, and she didn't want her son to repeat those mistakes. Anyway, he took the deal, and just recently turned 18, got his payout, and got his first social media accounts. Over all, both Mom and son say it was a good experience, although it does feel a little weird now to him to have this online presence.
KIDS
WZOZ 103.1

The Tooth Fairy Must Love New York Kids Because She Pays Quite a Bit for Their Teeth

If your kid has a wiggly tooth, they better cross their fingers it comes out in New York where the tooth fairy is shelling out big bucks for baby teeth!. Last summer my family vacationed all along the New England coast, stopping for a night or two in various towns to soak in the scene before moving on to the next place. Near the end of our vacation, my son mentioned that he had a “tricky” tooth and I knew what he meant- it has been wiggling and was no doubt on its way out.
KIDS
Elite Daily

Here’s What You Can Do To Support Trans Kids In Texas After This Scary Move

Life is already difficult for trans kids in Texas, but with so many anti-trans laws constantly being introduced in the state, there’s always the potential for it to get a lot harder. Most recently, Gov. Greg Abbott issued an official legal opinion directing the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to classify medical treatments for trans children as child abuse — and potentially, to begin prosecuting their parents as abusers. With this law (and possibly many more in the future) putting trans kids and their families at risk, here are 10 ways to support trans youth in Texas right now.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy