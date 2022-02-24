Gas leak prompts road closures in, near Stantonsburg

Firefighters are shown near an excavator that struck a natural gas line near Speight Middle School on Thursday afternoon.

First responders block the road near Speight Middle School where an excavator struck a natural gas line Thursday afternoon.

STANTONSBURG — A gas leak at a construction site south of Speight Middle School has caused authorities to close Old Stantonsburg Road and other roads nearby.

Stantonsburg Police Chief Orlando Rosario said an excavator working in the area struck the gas line, which caused the leak. People in the area smelled a strong odor of natural gas.

The leak happened between 3:15 and 3:30 p.m. as school buses departed Speight Middle to take students home from school. Some buses diverted from their normal routes due to the road closure.

Rosario said the road would be closed for roughly four to five hours while Piedmont Natutral Gas crews repair the severed gas line.

Stantonsburg police, Wilson County sheriff’s deputies and N.C. Highway Patrol troopers have installed roadblocks on Woodbridge Road and Fairfield Dairy Road and at Speight Middle School. The line break is about 500 yards south of the school.

Firefighters from the Black Creek and Stantonsburg-Moyton volunteer fire departments responded to the gas line break.