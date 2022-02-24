$200K worth of antique props stolen from ‘The Crown’ set

So far, updates on The Crown’s upcoming season 5 have consisted of paparazzi photos of Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana’s doppelgänger. Thanks to some thieves who are so far proving elusive, we now have a quite different sort of news. On Thursday, Variety reported that more than $200,000 worth of props were stolen from the hit Netflix series’s set while production was underway nearby. The loot comprised of 350-plus items, including a dressing table, a grandfather clock clock face, a replica 1897 Imperial Coronation Fabergé egg, St. Louis gilt Crystal glassware and decanters, and 12 sets of silver candelabra. The goods were obtained from three vehicles parked in Mexborough, Yorkshire.
