Maryland lawmakers work to tackle teacher shortage with new legislations

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Ever since the beginning of the pandemic, the education landscape has undergone struggles and changes. Teachers in our area say that the way things are going is getting overwhelming and making their job more difficult.

During a press conference on Thursday, Maryland teachers spoke out about the urgent need for smaller class sizes, urging legislators to pass a bill that would give teachers a say in how big their class sizes are.

Another bill focuses on a $500 bonus which would be given this upcoming school year and the next for every educational support professional like bus drivers, custodians and parent-teachers among others.

Both of those bills aren’t set in stone — they’re up for debate in both the state House and state Senate next week.

