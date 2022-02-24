ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Heat's Caleb Martin: Available Friday

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Martin (Achilles) is available for Friday's game against the Knicks, Ira Winderman...

www.cbssports.com

On3.com

Phil Martelli sends message to Juwan Howard following Rutgers win

After the Wolverines’ win over Rutgers in his first game as acting Michigan head coach Phil Martelli shared what his message to Juwan Howard was afterwards. Martelli took over for the remainder of the regular season after head coach Juwan Howard was suspended for five games for his part in a postgame altercation with Wisconsin’s coaching staff. After Howard and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard shared a heated exchange and needed to be separated, Howard threw a punch towards another Wisconsin assistant coach and set off a scuffle between both teams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Draymond Green thinks ex-Warriors teammate holds huge grudge

Draymond Green has never been shy about speaking his mind, even when it comes to difficult relationships with teammates. One of his former teammates in particular holds a grudge against him, or so he thinks. Green said on the latest episode of his podcast, “The Draymond Green Show,” that former...
NBA
The Spun

Arch Manning Reportedly Taking Another Major Visit Next Month

As we inch closer and closer to his highly-anticipated college decision, each visit means more and more for five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning. According to recent reports from Inside Texas, Manning is expected to make his third visit to Austin to meet with Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas program on March 24.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Hornets' Cody Martin: Probable Friday

Martin (Achilles) is probable for Friday's game against Toronto. Martin participated in practice Wednesday and is expected to get more reps Thursday, so it appears likely that he'll be able to return to the court for Friday's matchup. He had missed the Hornets' six games leading up to the All-Star break due to his Achilles injury, so it's possible that he could be on a minutes restriction if he's ultimately available.
NBA
CBS Sports

Thunder's Kenrich Williams: Not available Friday

Williams (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's contest against the Pacers. A sprained right knee will keep Williams sidelined for a second consecutive game following the All-Star break and a third straight overall. With Luguentz Dort (shoulder) and Ty Jerome (hip) out as well, the Thunder will likely turn to Tre Mann, Aaron Wiggins and Aleksej Pokusevski for increased playing time.
NBA
CBS Sports

Magic's R.J. Hampton: Available Friday

Hampton (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Rockets. Hampton sprained his ankle during Friday's shootaround, but he'll be able to play through the issue against the Rockets after testing his injury during pregame warmups. He hasn't played since Jan. 19 due to knee and ankle injuries, so he could face a minutes restriction during his first game back on the court.
NBA
numberfire.com

Charlotte's Cody Martin (ankle, Achilles) probable Friday

Charlotte Hornets shooting guard Cody Martin (ankle, Achilles) is probable to play on Friday against the Toronto Raptors. Martin missed Charlotte's last six games before the break, but he appears ready to return for Friday's contest. Gordon Hayward (left ankle) is still out indefinitely, so Martin could see an expanded role.
NBA
CBS Sports

Heat's Victor Oladipo: Traveling with Heat

Oladipo (knee) will travel with the Heat for Friday's game at New York, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports. While it remains unclear when Oladipo might make his debut for the Heat, this is a big step in the right direction -- especially with the context that he was able to practice with the team's G League affiliate earlier in the week. He'll likely need several practices -- and perhaps even some G League games -- to work his way up to full speed, but the hope is that the former All-Star can join the Heat's rotation at some point in the next month. Considering Oladipo has played in only 88 games over the last four NBA seasons, expectations should be tempered. With that said, he won't be asked to carry a major workload for a deep Miami roster, so anything the Heat get from him this season will be somewhat of a bonus.
NBA
CBS Sports

Lakers' Carmelo Anthony: Available Friday

Anthony (hamstring) is available for Friday's game against the Clippers, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports. After missing five games ahead of the All-Star break, Anthony will be back on the court as the Lakers resume play Friday. He won't have a minutes restriction against the Clippers, but coach Frank Vogel said that the team could monitor the length of each stint that the forward has on the floor. Since the start of the calendar year, Anthony has averaged 13.6 points and 3.8 rebounds in 24.5 minutes per game.
NBA
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Reggie Bullock: Available Friday

Bullock (hip) is available for Friday's game against the Jazz. Bullock missed two straight games ahead of the All-Star break due to his hip bruise, but he'll be back in action against Utah. He's scored in double figures in each of his last nine appearances and has averaged 17.0 points and 4.9 rebounds in 33.1 minutes per game during that time.
NBA
numberfire.com

Indiana's Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles) available on Friday

Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles) will play in Friday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Brogdon will finally make his return after an extended absence with a right Achilles ailment. In a matchup against a Thunder unit ranked eighth in defensive rating, numberFire's models project Brogdon to score 26.8 FanDuel points.
NBA
numberfire.com

Orlando's R.J. Hampton (ankle) available on Friday

Orlando Magic point guard R.J. Hampton (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Houston Rockets. Hampton has been upgraded from questionable to available and will be active on Friday for the first time since January 19th. Terrence Ross and Gary Harris could lose playing time with the second unit with Hampton back in action.
NBA
numberfire.com

Toronto's Fred VanVleet (knee) available for Friday's game against Charlotte

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (knee) will play in Friday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. VanVleet will make his return to the court after Toronto's star point guard was sidelined one game with right knee soreness. In a uptempo opportunity against a Charlotte unit playing with a 101.1 pace, our models project VanVleet to score 40.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $8,000.
NBA

