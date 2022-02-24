ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland County, MI

Midland County following state's lead in modifying COVID protocol recommendations

By Dan Chalk
 2 days ago
Dr. Cathy Bodnar (Photo provided)

Midland County Department of Public Health Medical Director Cathy Bodnar said the county is modifying its COVID-19 protocol recommendations after the State of Michigan eased its own recommendations regarding masking and other measures.

The state updated its guidelines on Feb. 16 to indicate that Michigan is in a "post-surge recovery phase" of the COVID pandemic.

"No immediate resurgence predicted. Local and state public health will monitor conditions that could lead to future surges" is how the state's COVID webpage describes the recovery phase.

"During the phase that we're in now, our state recommends that all individuals continue to practice masking in high-risk settings: long-term care facilities, homeless shelters, jails, correctional facilities, and healthcare facilities," Bodnar told the Daily News on Feb. 17. "What is most critical is that all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, should wear a mask during quarantine.

"It’s not that we’re totally stopping every (protocol). There are some places where we need to continue to mask. We can’t lose sight of where we really still need to be masking."

Bodnar said it's important to keep everyone healthy but also to keep vital infrastructure going.

"We can’t prevent every case of COVID-19, and eradication is not possible," Bodnar said. "We want to prevent death and severe illness. And we need to keep our vital infrastructure going: our schools, our transportation, and our manufacturing.

"Now we have things we didn't have at the start of the pandemic: vaccines, treatments," she continued. "And we have non-pharmaceutical measures: masking, distancing, ventilation. With our (COVID) numbers really dropping, it makes sense to move to this recovery phase, which means dialing back some of the (protocols) we've been doing."

Bodnar said the county health department is working on updating its recommended COVID protocols for schools and for the community in general.

"I think it is time to pivot toward recovery," she said. "The other thing I do want to share with our community is that we are maybe a week or two behind some parts of the state. We were hit with Omicron a little bit later. So we are recovering from Omicron a little bit later. So our positivity rate is a bit higher than the state average."

As of Feb. 23, Midland County’s seven-day rolling positivity rate for COVID testing between Feb. 15-21 was 11.2%, and Gladwin County’s was 11.4%. The surrounding 12-county region was listed at 11.6% and the state of Michigan was at 7.9%.

Comments / 0

