ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

The younger generation is turning away from wines and turning toward spirits

By Gillian Trudeau
kotatv.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This demographic of young consumers have branched out to spirits, craft beer, and hard seltzers. But Brian Nation, a master distiller at O’Shughnessy Distilling...

www.kotatv.com

Comments / 0

Related
countryliving.com

How to Clean a Coffee Maker So Your Brew Always Tastes Fresh

Though you can always rely on your coffee maker to brew up some morning magic that'll jumpstart your day, you can't rely on that coffee maker to keep itself clean. Just as you have to manually clean your electric kettle and clean your dishwasher, coffee makers are another kitchen appliance that require regular washings to avoid the accumulation of bacteria and buildup. Coffee grounds leave residue in the brew basket, and when you don't descale your coffee maker, you end up with bitter-tasting brew—and worse still, you could end up developing yeast and mold in the reservoir.
FOOD & DRINKS
Taste Of Home

How to Keep an Avocado from Turning Brown

Avocado is one of those ingredients that can take an average dish to a new, delicious level all on its own. From crisp salads to sizzling fajitas to your morning toast, almost anything can be enhanced by the creamy, green fruit (yep, it’s a fruit!). But once you start...
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rapid City, SD
Rapid City, SD
Food & Drinks
Rapid City, SD
Lifestyle
Tracey Folly

To the little girl who ruined my love of soda pop

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Get your own soft drink, please. I couldn’t have been more than ten years old when a little girl ruined soft drinks for me forever.
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
marthastewart.com

Is Drinking Regular Water the Only Healthy, Thirst-Quenching Way to Hydrate?

Water is, and always will be, the best, healthiest way to quench your thirst, but there are a few other options to try when you are feeling especially depleted—after a few too many glasses of wine or an intense workout, perhaps. Whether you're feeling bored of plain water or are looking to really amp up the hydration, these are the best ways to handle with thirst when H2O isn't cutting it.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Generation#Whiskey#Food Drink#Beverages
domino

For Her Kids’ Closets, This Designer Mom Shopped an Unexpected IKEA Aisle

Interior and furniture designer Lisa le Duc⁠ had never been to California before she; her husband; and their two kids, Sebastian (11) and Annabelle (10), decided to move to the Bay Area from the U.K. six years ago. “I hadn’t appreciated the vibe and style [of the area] because it doesn’t really translate well to England, where it’s gray and cold,” she says. The family first settled down in a Craftsman-style house in the Ross neighborhood, but le Duc ultimately realized there wasn’t enough for her to work with. “I felt confined by its design,” she shares. “Plus there was no view, and my husband (he’s a sailor) loves the water.”
INTERIOR DESIGN
mansionglobal.com

Choosing the Right Bedside Lighting

Each week, Mansion Global tackles a topic with an elite group of designers from around the world who work on luxury properties. This week, we discuss tips for choosing bedside lighting. Lighting by the bed is not only a necessity, it creates ambiance. Since there’s an array of sources available,...
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Golf.com

Perfecting your favorite cocktail — like dialing in perfect rounds — requires the right partners

Augusta Municipal was playing fast, and Pal Joey had warned Caveman and me that the track was known for bone-hard fairways and greens that were watered using a bowl and spoon. The green at one par 3 sat noticeably lower than the tee box, and it occurred to me that, given the tarmac-like conditions, I might blade a short iron about three quarters of the way to the hole and let it bounce the final 40 yards, give or take an inch. All went as planned, leaving me 15 feet or so for the two. What a clever boy, thought I of myself, and then Caveman stood in the box and fired one right at the stinking flag. It landed like a pillow two inches from the hole.
GOLF
Food & Wine

108-Year-Old British Woman Credits Her Longevity to a Daily Glass of Red Wine

No one truly knows the secret to living a long life. (Juan Ponce de Leon potentially excluded.) But if you keep up with the news, you might have some guesses. Over the years, centenarians have credited their longevity to everything from Big Macs to a steady mix of Miller High Life and Johnnie Walker.
DRINKS
Allrecipes.com

Why Do Canned and Bottled Sodas Taste Different?

When it comes to drinking sodas, like Coke, Pepsi, or Dr. Pepper, most people have a preference of whether they drink from a can or a bottle. If you do, you're certainly not alone. In fact, many people prefer to chug their soda one way or the other because they...
RECIPES
Vice

The Secrets Behind Your Favourite Corner Shop Wines

Jacob’s Creek. Gallo. Yellow Tail. Fat Bastard. Echo Falls. Barefoot. Concha Y Tora, a winery once described by footballer Wayne Rooney as “a legend”. The chances are that you will have seen these wines thousands of times in your life, glancing at them, sometimes investigating them, often purchasing them, on visits to corner shops. Frequently they are your most reliable wines. Sometimes, they are your most regrettable.
DRINKS
Food Beast

In 155 Years of Brewing, This is Leinenkugel’s First Session Sour-Style Beer on the Market

Leinenkugel’s is releasing their first-ever session-sour style beer — Leinenkugel’s Juicy Peach. What is a session-sour style beer, you ask? Well, it is usually defined by its refreshment and drinkability. The goal is to reach a balance between the character and the lower ABV. This new brew balances the sweetness from natural peach juice with subtle tart notes and has an ABV of 4.4% — below the 5% benchmark. In 155 years of brewing, this is Leinenkugel’s first session sour-style beer on the market.
DRINKS
Vogue Magazine

Meet Uni, the Zero-Waste Body Care Brand That Wants to Shake Up the Industry–And Save Our Oceans

Did you know plastic pollution is on track to double by 2030? Addressing it is an urgent matter, particularly when it comes to the ocean, where millions of tons of plastic waste are dumped every year, infiltrating the ecosystem and causing harm to wildlife. There is a glimmer of hope, though: The beauty industry, which is among the world’s largest polluters (one-third of single-use plastic in the ocean comes directly from personal care), is finally making moves toward confronting its role in the ocean plastic pollution problem. Preexisting brands are recalibrating, pledging to use less plastic and making their offerings more sustainable. And then there are the eco-conscious newcomers introducing innovative strategies from the ground up. One such brand challenging conventions and helping set new precedents with its closed-loop system is new body care brand Uni, launching today, which has received $4 million in seed funding led by Ashton Kutcher's SoundWaves.
SKIN CARE
Robb Report

How to Make a Stinger, the Minty Cognac Cocktail That Packs as Much Punch as You Desire

Click here to read the full article. There’s an issue with the Stinger, a disconnect between what it is and what people think it is, and it needs to be resolved before we can really talk about it. It helps to disambiguate: What is a stinger? What image does the word “stinger” conjure? To me it sounds like a missile, or some minor routine torture that older brothers visit upon their siblings. The most common use of the word is to describe the part of a bee that sucks. A stinger, generally, conveys a swift sharp strike. It stings. Contrast this with...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy