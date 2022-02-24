Rangers' Patrik Nemeth: Unavailable Thursday

According to Andy Strickland of Bally Sports Midwest, the Nashville Predators are actively shopping star forward Filip Forsberg. The 27-year-old is in the final year of his six-year deal, and is likely to have his salary rise from the current $6-million he makes. General manager David Poile will have just under $25 million in cap space to work with for the upcoming offseason, but with only eight forwards signed into next season, there is an elevated risk of running the team into salary cap troubles. The timing is unfortunate, with Pekka Rinne‘s jersey retirement ceremony on the horizon, and the Stadium Series game just a few days away.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO