NHL

Rangers' Patrik Nemeth: Unavailable Thursday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Nemeth (personal) will not be in Thursday's lineup against the Capitals,...

www.cbssports.com

NHL

Notebook: Blashill talks Red Wings defense; Larkin doesn't skate Thursday

Colorado coach Jared Bednar has high praise for Seider; Larkin's status unknown for Saturday's showdown with Toronto. As important as it is to have dangerous offensive players, Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill knows having reliable blueliners is equally important to the Red Wings playing a winning brand of hockey.
NHL
KEYT

Landeskog scores 3 times, Avs rally for 6-3 win over Jets

DENVER (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog scored three times, Nathan MacKinnon added two more and the Colorado Avalanche stormed back from a three-goal deficit to beat the Winnipeg Jets 6-3. It was Landeskog’s second hat trick this season against the Jets. The Avalanche scored six straight goals after falling behind 3-0 following a forgettable first period. Andre Burakovsky gave the Avalanche the lead for good with a liner through the pads of Connor Hellebuyck 56 seconds into the final period. Kyle Connor, Pierre-Luc Dubois and Adam Lowry scored for the Jets.
NHL
Detroit News

Filip Zadina enjoying life on Red Wings' top line

Detroit — Filip Zadina wanted to make it perfectly clear: He'd enjoy playing on a line with any of the other Red Wings forwards. And at one point, or another, Zadina probably has. But getting the opportunity right now to be linemates with Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond, let's...
NHL
CBS Sports

Magic's Moritz Wagner: Unavailable Friday

Wagner (ribs) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Rockets. Although Wagner had time to recover from his left rib contusion during the All-Star break, he'll be sidelined for a sixth straight game as the Magic prepare to resume play. Robin Lopez should continue to see an uptick in playing time.
NBA
Person
Patrik Nemeth
CBS Sports

Rangers' Filip Chytil: Remains unavailable

Chytil (illness) won't play Saturday versus the Penguins, Mollie Walker of Newsday reports. Chytil will miss a second straight contest due to an illness. The 22-year-old forward will be reevaluated ahead of Sunday's game versus Vancouver.
HOCKEY
CBS Sports

Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Unavailable Saturday

Poeltl has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Heat due to low back soreness. Poeltl flirted with a triple-double in Friday's double-overtime win over the Wizards, but he'll be unable to suit up for the second half of the back-to-back set. Zach Collins (rest) is also out, so Jock Landale should see plenty of work against Miami.
NBA
FingerLakes1.com

Amerks blanked by Marlies, 4-0

The Rochester Americans were shut out by the Toronto Marlies, 4-0, on Saturday afternoon at the Blue Cross Arena. The Amerks just couldn’t get anything going offensively and looked like a tired team. They were outshot 40-22. Aaron Dell stopped 36-of-39 shots in the loss. Rochester went 0-for-5 on...
NHL
CBS Sports

Thunder's Josh Giddey: Unavailable Friday

Giddey has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pacers due to right hip soreness. Giddey was a late addition to Friday's injury report, and he'll be unavailable for the second half of a back-to-back set. Aaron Wiggins and Tre Mann should see increased run against Indiana.
NBA
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Unavailable Friday

Marchessault (illness) will not play Friday against Arizona, Ben Gotz of the Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Marchessault is reportedly dealing with the flu, which could keep him out of Saturday's game against the Avalanche as well. The veteran winger has 20 goals and 35 points through 46 games on the year. Michael Amadio is expected to suit up for Friday's game.
NHL
CBS Sports

Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Back in action Friday

Okposo (illness) will play Friday in St. Louis, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports. Okposo missed out on Wednesday's contest against Montreal with a non-COVID-19 illness, but he took line rushes at morning skate Friday and is ready to return. The 33-year-old has been finding twine regularly of late, posting five goals in his last nine games.
NHL
CBS Sports

Islanders' Josh Bailey: Healthy scratch

Bailey was a healthy scratch against the Sharks on Thursday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. Bailey hasn't scored in the past 13 games and has only lit the lamp three times this season. Whether or not this benching is a one-time thing or a sign of what's coming could depend upon the outcome of the game versus the Sharks. The Islanders next play Saturday versus the Kings.
NHL
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
The Hockey Writers

Predators: Pros & Cons of Trading Filip Forsberg

According to Andy Strickland of Bally Sports Midwest, the Nashville Predators are actively shopping star forward Filip Forsberg. The 27-year-old is in the final year of his six-year deal, and is likely to have his salary rise from the current $6-million he makes. General manager David Poile will have just under $25 million in cap space to work with for the upcoming offseason, but with only eight forwards signed into next season, there is an elevated risk of running the team into salary cap troubles. The timing is unfortunate, with Pekka Rinne‘s jersey retirement ceremony on the horizon, and the Stadium Series game just a few days away.
NHL
CBS Sports

Hornets' Jalen McDaniels: Unavailable Friday

McDaniels (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Toronto. McDaniels was listed as doubtful for Friday's matchup after he missed practice Wednesday, and he'll officially be held out. His next chance to return will be Sunday against the Pistons.
NBA
NHL

Chara breaks NHL games record for defenseman when Islanders play Sharks

Zdeno Chara takes his 1st shift of his 1,652nd game which breaks the tie with Chris Chelios for most games by a defenseman in NHL history. Zdeno Chara set the record for most NHL games by a defenseman when he played for the New York Islanders at the San Jose Sharks on Thursday.
NHL
DFW Community News

Dallas Stars Reassign Tanner Kero to Texas

The Dallas Stars are continuing to make changes to their roster this season. On Friday, Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced that the club has reassigned forward Tanner Kero to the Texas Stars, Dallas' top development of the American Hockey League (AHL). Kero, 29, has earned three assists (0-3=3)...
NHL
The Associated Press

Kyrou, Husso spark Blues to 5-3 victory over Sabres

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Kyrou had two goals and an assist, Colton Parayko scored the game-winner and the St. Louis Blues beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-3 Friday night. Jake Walman and Brayden Schenn also scored, and Ville Husso had 35 saves for St. Louis to improve to 10-1-1 since the start of 2022 — and 9-1-0 at home.
NHL

