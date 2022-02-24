ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

How much did it cost to buy a home in North Sacramento, CA in the the last week?

By Sac Bee Bot
Sacramento Bee
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe median price per square foot for a home in North Sacramento increased in the past week to $314. That’s $14 less than the Sacramento County median. Prior to this, the median price per square...

www.sacbee.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sacramento Bee

Raising Cane’s expands in Sacramento area, opens Elk Grove location to long lines

Raising Cane’s Northern California expansion continued, opening its newest site in Elk Grove to long lines on Tuesday. The Baton Rouge-based chicken fingers restaurant chain’s new location at the Marketplace 99 shopping center on West Stockton Boulevard gave an invitation-only sneak preview on Monday before throwing open the doors 9 a.m. Tuesday.
ELK GROVE, CA
Sacramento Bee

What are the most expensive homes sold in Roseville, California?

A house in Roseville that sold for $1.2 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Roseville in the last week. In total, 75 real estate sales were registered in the area during the past week, with an average price of $629,962. The average price per square foot was $318.
ROSEVILLE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Sacramento County, CA
Business
City
Galt, CA
Sacramento County, CA
Real Estate
Local
California Real Estate
County
Sacramento County, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento Bee

‘Undercover Boss’ comes to Elk Grove, and interesting Thai food arrives in East Sacramento

Want more food news? Sign up for the Food & Drink newsletter at sacbee.com/foodnews to get your weekly fill. About a year into my tenure at The Bee, I spotted our then-new executive editor out with her family at the Sunday Farmers Market. Dressed in my Sunday best of Crocs, socks and American flag pants à la Rex Kwon Do of Napoleon Dynamite, I ducked behind cheese stands and piles of zucchini in an effort to hide.
ELK GROVE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eater

This California Restaurant Flouted COVID Mandates, Now Refuses to Close Despite Court Order

An 18-month-long battle between a Northern California restaurant owner and El Dorado County over COVID-related health orders continues to escalate, even as the officials across the country begin to roll back mask mandates and vaccination requirements. Per a Sacramento Bee report, Apple Bistro, a cafe in Placerville, is refusing to close despite being served with a court order to shut down operations on February 18 due to its defiance of the county’s health orders. It’s one of a number of restaurants across the state now facing legal ramifications for failing to adhere to state and local health orders during the pandemic.
PLACERVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy