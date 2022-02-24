How much did it cost to buy a home in North Sacramento, CA in the the last week?

An 18-month-long battle between a Northern California restaurant owner and El Dorado County over COVID-related health orders continues to escalate, even as the officials across the country begin to roll back mask mandates and vaccination requirements. Per a Sacramento Bee report, Apple Bistro, a cafe in Placerville, is refusing to close despite being served with a court order to shut down operations on February 18 due to its defiance of the county’s health orders. It’s one of a number of restaurants across the state now facing legal ramifications for failing to adhere to state and local health orders during the pandemic.

