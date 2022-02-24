County loses judicial subcircuit challenge

Haine

SPRINGFIELD – Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine said he will continue to fight a law creating judicial subcircuits in Madison County after Sangamon County Circuit Judge Ryan M. Cadagin dismissed the suit Wednesday.

Haine called the ruling “very disappointing.”

“I think this law is rotten to the core,” he said. “But we never thought it would be an easy fight. We will fight on and continue to oppose this law all the way to the Supreme Court of Illinois.”

He added there was always a good chance the case would end up with the supreme court because of its nature of the and the issues it presented.

Haine said the biggest issue in the dismissal was based on the case's standing, meaning whether a party bringing the lawsuit has the right to do so. Plaintiffs in the case included judicial candidates, the county and several individuals.

Haine said his office disagrees with the Cadagin's ruling. The case could be appealed to the Illinois 4th Appellate Court or directly to the Illinois Supreme Court. Haine said his office has not determined which route to take.

“There are many problems with what happened today, but it is only the beginning,” he said. “We think this ruling is ripe for a challenge and we plan to do so.”

The suit stems from the passage and signing of a law modifying judicial subcircuits in Cook County which also created subcircuits in downstate, including Madison County. While the bill does not take effect in the rest of the state until the 2024 election cycle, for Madison County it will impact the 2022 election cycle already under way.

The new law sets up a system where the first three subcircuit judges elected must come from subcircuit that is heavily Democrat. Officials say that, under the law, some Madison County residents may not have an opportunity to vote for judges for 10 years, if ever.

The act was criticized as being highly partisan and hastily done. The original bill, introduced in the Illinois House of Representative in February 2021 by Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, was sponsored in the Illinois Senate by Sen. Rachelle Crowe, D-Glen Carbon. On Jan. 5 the bill was amended by Senate President Dan Harmon, D-Oak Park, completely throwing out the old language and inserting the new proposal.

Within hours the act was voted on by both houses, with approval along party lines. Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed it two days later.

“Regardless of today’s ruling, right is right and wrong is wrong,” said state Rep. Amy Elik, R-Fosterburg, said in a released statement. “The Democrats’ scheme to elect more Democrat judges by taking away the ability of Madison County voters to elect a judge countywide is just plain wrong.

“The Democrat-controlled legislature continues to pass laws that give themselves a competitive advantage; in this case, they overstepped their boundaries,” she added. “I’m disappointed with the outcome, but I remain optimistic that restoring integrity and fairness to the way we elect judges in Madison County will hold strong.”