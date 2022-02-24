ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, IL

County loses judicial subcircuit challenge

By Scott Cousins
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vAHHF_0eOLdUBZ00
Haine

SPRINGFIELD – Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine said he will continue to fight a law creating judicial subcircuits in Madison County after Sangamon County Circuit Judge Ryan M. Cadagin dismissed the suit Wednesday.

Haine called the ruling “very disappointing.”

“I think this law is rotten to the core,” he said. “But we never thought it would be an easy fight. We will fight on and continue to oppose this law all the way to the Supreme Court of Illinois.”

He added there was always a good chance the case would end up with the supreme court because of its nature of the and the issues it presented.

Haine said the biggest issue in the dismissal was based on the case's standing, meaning whether a party bringing the lawsuit has the right to do so. Plaintiffs in the case included judicial candidates, the county and several individuals.

Haine said his office disagrees with the Cadagin's ruling. The case could be appealed to the Illinois 4th Appellate Court or directly to the Illinois Supreme Court. Haine said his office has not determined which route to take.

“There are many problems with what happened today, but it is only the beginning,” he said. “We think this ruling is ripe for a challenge and we plan to do so.”

The suit stems from the passage and signing of a law modifying judicial subcircuits in Cook County which also created subcircuits in downstate, including Madison County. While the bill does not take effect in the rest of the state until the 2024 election cycle, for Madison County it will impact the 2022 election cycle already under way.

The new law sets up a system where the first three subcircuit judges elected must come from subcircuit that is heavily Democrat. Officials say that, under the law, some Madison County residents may not have an opportunity to vote for judges for 10 years, if ever.

The act was criticized as being highly partisan and hastily done. The original bill, introduced in the Illinois House of Representative in February 2021 by Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, was sponsored in the Illinois Senate by Sen. Rachelle Crowe, D-Glen Carbon. On Jan. 5 the bill was amended by Senate President Dan Harmon, D-Oak Park, completely throwing out the old language and inserting the new proposal.

Within hours the act was voted on by both houses, with approval along party lines. Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed it two days later.

“Regardless of today’s ruling, right is right and wrong is wrong,” said state Rep. Amy Elik, R-Fosterburg, said in a released statement. “The Democrats’ scheme to elect more Democrat judges by taking away the ability of Madison County voters to elect a judge countywide is just plain wrong.

“The Democrat-controlled legislature continues to pass laws that give themselves a competitive advantage; in this case, they overstepped their boundaries,” she added. “I’m disappointed with the outcome, but I remain optimistic that restoring integrity and fairness to the way we elect judges in Madison County will hold strong.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Telegraph

Bill seeks targets teacher shortage

SPRINGFIELD – Illinois Senate Democrats outlined legislation during a Thursday news conference that aims to address the ongoing teacher shortage throughout the state. The bills would extend the number of days retired and substitute teachers would be able to teach in a school year, waive substitute teaching licensing fees, and lower the minimum age for a person who can become a paraprofessional.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
The Telegraph

County officials incorrectly said zoning request passed

EDWARDSVILLE - A request for a special use permit to allow a building and landscaping business apparently did not have enough votes to pass at last week's County Board meeting, although it was announced that it did. The vote for a request by Ryan Lybarger and Jason Askew for a special use permit received a 17-8 vote, but actually required a supermajority to pass because of a technicality related to zoning regulations. The two had requested a special use permit to allow a landscaping business to operate on the property, located in an agriculturally-zoned area in Jarvis Township along Troy Road.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

Pritzker seeking mask clarity from top state court

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Supreme Court is being asked to review the state’s mask mandate and other COVID-19 mitigation orders for K-12 schools on an expedited schedule. Attorney General Kwame Raoul filed a petition for appeal Tuesday, along with a motion for an emergency stay of a Sangamon County judge’s order to block enforcement of the rules.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
Madison County, IL
Government
City
Springfield, IL
County
Madison County, IL
The Telegraph

Zoning Board gives no recommendation on two requests

EDWARDSVILLE - Two of six zoning requests considered by the Madison County Zoning Board of Appeals at its meeting Tuesday were sent on to the Building and Zoning Committee without any recommendation. A petition by Prime Auto & Metal Recycling LLC on behalf of Moniger Excavating Company Inc. to amend a planned development district at 5965 Illinois 140, Moro, to allow an auto and metal recycling business; and a request by Jimmy Dean Harrison Jr. to rezone 5.91 acres from R-3 Single Family Residential to B-5 Planned Business District to store commercial materials and equipment for a tree-trimming business on his property at 1250 14 th St., Cottage Hills, received no recommendation by the ZBA, which normally approves or disapproves a request before sending it to the Building and Zoning Committee.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

Indoor mask mandate ends on Monday

WOOD RIVER - The Illinois indoor mask requirement will end Monday, Feb. 28, at 12:01 a.m., as directed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.   State officials on Friday said that since Pritzker announced his plan to lift the indoor mask requirement, the number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 has been cut in half and the number of ICU beds available increased by 24%. Illinois' weekly COVID-19 case rate has also decreased by 70%. Officials noted that masks will still be required where federally mandated, including on public transit, health care facilities, congregate settings, long term care facilities and daycare settings. Additionally, private businesses and municipalities may choose to implement their own masking requirements.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Telegraph

Upgrades to 911 call centers expected by June

WOOD RIVER - Equipment upgrades to Madison County's 911 call centers have been delayed because of supply chain issues, but a tentative schedule has been set up for work to begin. Madison County 911 Director Dana Burris told members of the Emergency Telephone System Board at its Wednesday meeting that AT&T now has a tentative timeline for the installation of new equipment. She said the upgrades, which have been in the works for more than a year, have been delayed because of supply chain issues on some of the electronics.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

Elsah selected by state for broadband effort

ELSAH — State officials have selected Elsah as one of six communities for a 14-week intensive broadband planning program. Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) Office of Broadband on Thursday announced the communities selected for the inaugural cohort of the Accelerate Illinois Broadband Infrastructure Planning Program. Elsah joins the city of Springfield and Jackson, Knox, Mercer and Whiteside counties.
ELSAH, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Stuart
Person
Dan Harmon
The Telegraph

Campbell leaving Alton council

ALTON - City council members Wednesday night will discuss the resignation of Ward 1 Alderman Brian Campbell. "My other commitments have become too great for me to be able to fulfill the requirements of my position as alderman, and I feel it is best for me to make room for someone with the time and energy to devote to the job," Campbell stated in his resignation letter submitted to Alton Mayor David Goins. "It has been an honor serving the constituents of Alton over the past five years," Campbell states. "I have had the pleasure to work with great council members and I am proud of everything we have accomplished during my tenure. I have no doubt the board will continue these successes in the future."
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

County notes 6 additional virus deaths

WOOD RIVER- Six additional COVID-19 related deaths were reported Tuesday by the Madison County Health Department for Feb. 18-22. The deceased were described as a woman in her 50s, a man in his 50s, a woman in her 60s, two women in their 80s and a woman in her 90s. MCHD has recorded 40 COVID-19 related deaths for February and 760 to date.   Tuesday was the last day MCHD will report COVID information on its social media accounts. Instead, MCHD officials said the information will be posted on its "Data Dashboard" online at https://bit.ly/MCHDdashboard.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Alton, IL
413
Followers
184
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

 https://www.thetelegraph.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy