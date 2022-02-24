ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neoga, IL

Man charged in connection to child battery

By Bradley Zimmerman
WCIA
WCIA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wZ1R1_0eOLdSQ700

NEOGA, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Neoga has been arrested and charged in connection to the suspected battery of a child.

Investigators from the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation said that on Feb. 13, a 2-year-old child arrived at a local hospital with injuries consistent with battery. The child was subsequently transferred to a regional Level I trauma center for further treatment.

The Neoga Police Department requested assistance from the ISP DCI in the investigation, which determined the incident that resulted in the child’s injuries happened in the area of 8th Street and Walnut Avenue.

On Tuesday, prosecutors charged 25-year-old Gabriel Gonzalez with Aggravated Battery of a Child, a Class X felony, based on available evidence. He was arrested the following day.

Gonzalez is being held in the Cumberland County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Coroner: Victim dies after group home attack

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County coroner recently confirmed the death of a victim in an attack on residents at Hickory Point Terrace group home in Forsyth. Coroner Jim Allmon said 58-year-old Lynn Umphreys passed away at a Springfield hospital on February 16. The Coroner stated that she was admitted to the hospital after […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Champaign Police: Additional charges in 2020 shooting investigation

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection to a shooting that happened on August 15, 2020. Champaign Police were dispatched to the parking lot of Star Fox Liquor at around 10:10 p.m. on August 15, 2020, in response to a reported shooting. When police arrived at the scene, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Danville Walmart shooting reaction

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville police are searching for a man who they say shot his ex-girlfriend.It happened Thursday night in the Walmart parking lot on North vermilion street in Danville. Police say 23-year old Francis Briscoe of Tilton attacked the victim while she was trying to leave. Shanae Beasley a team leader at crosspoint […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Springfield Police arrest armed man after chance encounter

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police said its officers arrested an armed man on Tuesday after they encountered him while on patrol. The two officers were driving past a business at the intersection of 15th and Ash Streets when they spotted a man pointing a gun at someone outside the business. The officers immediately stopped, […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Neoga, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
WCIA

Toddler’s death under investigation; deemed suspicious

UPDATE (5:10 PM 02/24/22) — Cierra Coker of Lincoln was recently arrested in connection to Sophia Faye Davis’s death, Coroner Allmon stated. According to jail records, Coker is facing first-degree murder charge. More information will be posted when it becomes available. CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Sangamon County coroner said officers are investigating a toddler’s […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Court record: Bloomington mom says she buried infant in cemetery

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Grim details emerged from a Friday bond hearing for a Bloomington mom accused of concealing the death of her missing seven-month-old daughter. Court documents from Assistant State’s Attorney Brad Rigdon revealed on Feb. 15, Kimberlee Burton had a jail video visit with a female family member. Burton told the family member […]
WCIA

Two men arrested in triple murder

UPDATE (02/23/22) — Galmore and Hembrough were charged with three counts of first-degree murder, according to the Sangamon County State’s Attorney. Hembrough was in Morgan County Jail. He is being taken to the Sangamon County Jail. Galmore was arraigned Wednesday. He is expected to be back in court on Mar. 3. Both suspects are being […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Man faces felony charges in 2019 shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man faces felony charges after he was arrested in a 2019 shooting investigation. Champaign Police responded to reports of shots fired at an area on Williamsburg Drive at around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 1, 2019. When they arrived at the scene, officers discovered a 10-year-old male victim inside a […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isp
WCIA

Danville Police: Woman hurt after shooting in Walmart parking lot

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 20-year-old woman was hurt after a shooting happened in the parking lot of the Walmart on North Vermilion Street Thursday night. Danville Police were dispatched at around 7:25 p.m. in response to a victim with gunshot wounds. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 20-year-old woman with one […]
WCIA

Champaign Police respond to 2 crashes

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police said two crashes happened at an area near Bloomington Road and Mattis Avenue Thursday afternoon. According to officers, the first crash involved a school bus and a car. Unit 4 schools said there were 8 students and two staff members on the bus when the crash happened. The students on […]
WCIA

Bloomington Police: Missing baby’s mother arrested on additional charges

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Police said they recently arrested Kimberlee A. Burton for the offense of concealment of death. Burton was in custody on other previously-filed charges. According to officers, this latest arrest was a result of an ongoing investigation into Burton’s missing 7-month-old infant, Zaraz V. Walker. A formal criminal charge is pending review […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Witnesses: Shots fired near Walmart

Danville, Ill. (WCIA) – Witnesses said there was a heavy police presence near the Walmart in Danville. We have reached out to Danville Police and Walmart’s corporate office. An employee at a nearby gas station said he heard at least two gunshots Thursday night. He also saw a heavy police presence and at least three […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
WCIA

Sheriff’s Office: Man found dead near railroad tracks

PANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was found dead near the railroad tracks on North 2500 East Road Wednesday morning, according to Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp. At around 8:55 a.m., the Christian County Sheriff’s Office got a report about this incident. Deputies were dispatched to the reported location. When they arrived at the scene, […]
PANA, IL
WCIA

Man accused of biting Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputy

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials said a man is facing a felony charge after he was accused of biting a deputy’s arm. On Feb. 18, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office got a call about a possible intoxicated person being hostile towards the caller. He said a man was chasing his car on foot. He also […]
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
WCIA

4 people arrested after burglary

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — 4 people were arrested in relation to a residential burglary that happened early Tuesday morning in Pawnee. The Christian County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a residential burglary in progress around 5:30 a.m. Christian County Deputies were dispatched to an area on E. Rd. 1525 North Road. They arrested […]
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

State Police: Traffic backed up on I-57

UPDATE (02/24/22 11:55PM) — All lanes are open on I-57 from MP 212 to 220. PESOTUM, Ill. (WCIA) — A pair of jack-knifed trucks is currently blocking both lanes of southbound Interstate 57 near the exit at Pesotum. Officials from the Illinois State Police said that traffic is able to get by on the shoulder of the […]
PESOTUM, IL
WCIA

IDOT truck hit, driver ticketed in Tuesday crash

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A driver was ticketed on Tuesday after his truck hit an IDOT truck that was working on northbound Interstate 57 on Tuesday. The crash happened at 12:33 p.m. at Milepost 188 near Mattoon. A that time and location, the IDOT truck was blocking the right lane while crews were working […]
WCIA

Springfield Fire responds to two separate fires

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield firefighters were busy early Wednesday morning. Fire officials said that just after 1 a.m., a fire started in the basement of the Wyndham Hotel. No one was hurt, though there was around $40,000 worth of property damage. The cause of the fire is still being investigated. Firefighters also responded to […]
WCIA

Illinois State Police announces seizure of $71 million worth of drugs in FY 2021

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police officials announced Wednesday their drug enforcement efforts are seeing dramatic results. In a news release, ISP Director Brandan Kelly said during Fiscal Year 2021, the ISP Metropolitan Enforcement Groups (MEGs) recovered around $71 million worth of illegal drugs. Recent law changes have allowed them to get more drugs […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

WCIA

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy