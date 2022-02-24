ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Achievements and Trophies

IGN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to IGN's complete list of Steam Deck achievements and...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Upcoming PS5 games: The biggest confirmed releases coming in 2022

The Playstation 5 has been on the shelves since November 2020 and it has been one of the fastest selling consoles in Sony’s history.With the impressive dualsense controller, SSD, 4K support at 120FPS and extensive library of old and new games, it’s no small wonder why it’s been almost impossible to get your hands on.The last year has been somewhat slower for the console due to ongoing delays and supply shortages. But 2022 is set to be a big year for the elusive console as those releases finally come to a head.Whether you’re looking for the biggest exclusives like Horizon...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Two years later, Fall Guys now has crossplay

Fall Guys' preposterous obstacle courses are better with friends, or at least funnier, so it's welcome news that crossplay has rolled out today as part of a new update. Crossplay functionality has kinda been in Fall Guys for a while, but only for its custom games. Now you can match up with PS4 and PS5 friends in all playlists.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trophies#Video Game#Ign
PC Gamer

Street Fighter 6 is coming, with incredibly detailed toes

At the season final of the Capcom Pro Tour, and following a week-long teaser campaign, Capcom finally announced Street Fighter 6. This year marks the 35th anniversary of the greatest fighting game series in history (sorry Mortal Kombat fans) and six years since the release of Street Fighter 5, one of the more divisive entries after the almost universally beloved Street Fighter 4.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Check out Walmart for these PS5 game deals starting at $20 today

The PlayStation 5 is the hottest item in today’s gaming deals, and for those who already own the console, you should always be on the lookout for PS5 game deals. Retailers are offering different discounts for PS5 games with their PlayStation deals and video game deals, which will let you build up your gaming library for the next-generation platform.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Supply Bin on Olympus Guarantees Gold Loot in Season 12

An Apex Legends loot bin on the revamped Olympus map is providing players with gold loot during almost every match in Season 12. Apex Legends YouTuber The Gaming Merchant discovered the location and shared it with the Apex community on Feb. 9 in the following YouTube video, diving straight to the loot bin at the start of the game and securing an Alternator SMG, golden armor, and other top loot.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Player Discovers New Hidden Feature

Pokemon Legends: Arceus has been out for a few weeks on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED, but given the length of the game and the replayability of the game, many Switch users are still playing the latest Pokemon adventure. And everyone who is still playing or has played the game since its release can attest to one thing: it's very different compared to previous installments, boasting a large open-world complimented with open-ended gameplay. It's a new direction for the series and one that seems to be paying off, with the game getting strong critical and user reviews, and selling like hotcakes.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
ComicBook

Epic Games Store Makes One of Its Highest-Rated Games Free

The Epic Games Store has a new free game, and it's one of the digital PC storefront's highest-rated games. Unfortunately, if you're on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X or any other platform that isn't PC, you're not eligible for this free game. You have to be an Epic Games Store user on PC. That said, even if you don't currently own a PC that can play the free game, we recommend you create an account and claim the offer. Having an Epic Games Store account costs nothing, and you never know in the future when you will have a PC that can play games. And for what it's worth, just about any PC or laptop should be able to run the game with minimal problems as it's not very technically demanding.
VIDEO GAMES
Tom's Hardware

Valve's Steam Deck Verifier Tool Checks Your Games Catalog

Prospective Steam Deck owners close to exploding with anticipation over their shiny new handheld’s imminent delivery can now increase their levels of tumult and titillation with a new online Steam tool that checks your existing game library for compatibility. The tool is very simple to use. Just point your...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

The Steam Deck is already the emulation system of my dreams

Don't tell my boss, but a PlayStation 2 JRPG almost derailed my Steam Deck review. I was prepared to put in some long gaming hours to write about gaming on the Deck, but I wasn't prepared for 15-year-old games to keep distracting me away from my Steam library. I had to tear myself away to play other games on the Steam Deck, and every time I returned to Persona 3 I got a new jolt of excitement because it just worked so damn well.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Getting Former PS4 Exclusive With New Content

The Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED are getting a former, and forgotten, PS4 exclusive three years after its initial release. Between games like Bloodborne, Ghost of Tsushima, The Last of Us Part 2, God of War, Death Stranding, Horizon Zero Dawn, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Persona 5, and Marvel's Spider-Man, the PS4 had some of the best games last generation locked behind exclusivity, at least at launch, as some of these games have since come to PC. The Nintendo Switch is no slouch in the exclusivity department though, boasting games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, Super Mario Odyssey, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and Metroid Dread. That said, not every exclusive -- whether on PS4 or Nintendo Switch -- is worth writing home to your mother's cocker spaniel. Both consoles have exclusive games that many have forgotten about. One example on PS4 is Omen of Sorrow, which is no longer a PS4 exclusive, but was at launch.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

10 games like No Man's Sky that are out of this world

After exploring the expanses of space in Hello Games' adventure, you might find yourself looking for more games like No Man's Sky. After all, the promise of getting to venture out into the great unknown and discover just what is out there is ever so appealing, even when it's virtual. These games like No Man's Sky exist to help us reach for the stars and take us on sprawling quests onboard or ship or planetside.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Final Fantasy XIV Allows Free Trials Again Starting Tomorrow

When Final Fantasy XIV released its Endwalker expansion in December, the MMO suffered massive congestion as players flocked to the game to experience the new content. In an attempt to ease the situation, the game stopped all new sales and the creation of new free trial accounts just a week after it launched Endwalker. And for more than a month, there was no way to get into the game if you were a brand-new player.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Fallout 76 Reveals 2022 Roadmap

Fallout 76's developers said not long ago that the game would soon get its content roadmap for this year, and this week, the creators delivered on that promise. A roadmap revealed on Monday planned out releases from now until the end of the year with different features and releases planned for each season of the year. In-game seasons will of course take place during these timeframes as well along with features both announced and totally new.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

PlayStation Plus games March 2022

Sony has today confirmed the PlayStation Plus games that will be made available during March 2022. Next months lineup include Ark: Survival Evolved, Team Sonic Racing, Ghostrunner and more. Ark: Survival Evolved offers an action adventure survival game developed by Studio Wildcard set in an open world environment with dynamic day and night cycle. Played from 1/3 person perspective players must establish a camp with fire and craft weapons and gear to help them survive in the hostile environment.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy