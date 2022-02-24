Achievements and Trophies

The Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED are getting a former, and forgotten, PS4 exclusive three years after its initial release. Between games like Bloodborne, Ghost of Tsushima, The Last of Us Part 2, God of War, Death Stranding, Horizon Zero Dawn, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Persona 5, and Marvel's Spider-Man, the PS4 had some of the best games last generation locked behind exclusivity, at least at launch, as some of these games have since come to PC. The Nintendo Switch is no slouch in the exclusivity department though, boasting games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, Super Mario Odyssey, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and Metroid Dread. That said, not every exclusive -- whether on PS4 or Nintendo Switch -- is worth writing home to your mother's cocker spaniel. Both consoles have exclusive games that many have forgotten about. One example on PS4 is Omen of Sorrow, which is no longer a PS4 exclusive, but was at launch.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 HOUR AGO