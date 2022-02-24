Blueprint funding for Doak Campbell Stadium approved

The Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency approved the motion to fund all nine Blueprint projects including the $20 million for Doak Campbell Stadium during Thursday's meeting.

The 12-member Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency Board of Directors includes commissioners from the Leon County government and the city of Tallahassee.

The yes votes were by Leon County commissioners Jimbo Jackson, Bill Proctor, Carolyn Cummings and Nick Maddox, along with city of Tallahassee commissioners Dianne Williams-Cox, mayor John Dailey and Curtis Richardson.

The no votes were by Leon County commissioners Brian Welch, Rick Minor and Kristin Dozier along with city of Tallahassee commissioners Jeremy Matlow and Jacqueline “Jack” Porter.

Florida State University president Richard McCullough released a statement after the vote, “Today’s vote ensures that Doak Campbell Stadium will remain a significant contributor to the local economy for years to come. We commend the Blueprint board for supporting this long-term investment in our community.”

The Doak Campbell Stadium topic has been a hot button issue in the community during the weeks leading up to this meeting.

Thirty-seven people addressed the board with their opinions as to whether or not the money should be given.

In 2014, Leon County voters re-approved a penny sales tax for the Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency that's made up of Tallahassee City, and Leon County Commissioners. One cent on every dollar spent in Leon County helps fund Blueprint projects.

ABC 27 first reported on the $20 million consideration for Doak Campbell Stadium in May 2021.

Funding for the project will come in at around $127 million . $100 million will come from Seminole Boosters, $20 million from Blueprint and nearly $7 million will be interest on the $20 million dollars the agency will have to borrow as it continues to collect on tax dollars.

In the past Blueprint has funded projects for sports tourism , giving money to Tallahassee colleges like Tallahassee Community College and FAMU.

The Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency is a collaboration between the city of Tallahassee and the Leon County government to address infrastructure needs in the city and the county.