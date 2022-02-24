ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

A Ukrainian soccer player revealed a shirt reading 'No War in Ukraine' after scoring in Europa League match

By Tyler Lauletta
Insider
Insider
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Likw_0eOLcwsq00
Atalanta's Ukrainian midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi celebrates a goal with a shirt reading "No war in Ukraine" during the UEFA Europa League knockout round.

PANAYOTIS TZAMAROS/In Time Sports/AFP via Getty Images

  • Atalanta midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi revealed a shirt that read "No War in Ukraine" after scoring a Europa League goal.
  • Malinovskyi, who is Ukrainian, followed up his first goal with an astounding second.
  • His message was one of many that reverberated across the soccer world on Thursday.

Atalanta midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi had a simple message to share after scoring in his team's Europa League match against Olympiakos on Thursday.

In the 66th minute, Malinovskyi got the ball in the box with space and sent a strong shot into the back of the net. As he celebrated the goal, he lifted his jersey to reveal an undershirt with the message "No War in Ukraine" written out.

Malinovskyi, who is Ukrainian, followed up his first goal with an even more stunning second just three minutes later.

Malinovskyi's message resonated throughout the soccer world, and he was far from the only one to call for action amidst the Russian invasion.

Players from Barcelona and Napoli stood together before their Europa League match, holding a banner that read "Stop War."

Ahead of another Europa League match, supporters of Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb displayed their own message of solidarity with Ukraine.

The ruling bodies of the soccer world may also take action against Russia amidst its aggression in Ukraine. According to the Associated Press, Russia will no longer host the 2022 Champions League final , the biggest annual match in club football.

The match was set to be held at the Gazprom Arena in Saint Petersburg on May 28.

"Following the evolution of the situation between Russia and Ukraine in the last 24 hours, the UEFA president has decided to call an extraordinary meeting of the Executive Committee for Friday 25 February at 10:00 CET in order to evaluate the situation and take all necessary decisions," UEFA said in a statement .

Insider's live blog of the Russian invasion of Ukraine is covering developments as they happen.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Russia’s top diplomat says talks should continue because U.S. has offered missile deployment limits

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat advised President Vladimir Putin on Monday to continue talks with the West on Russian security demands amid tensions over Ukraine. The statement by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov appeared to signal the Kremlin’s intention to stay on a diplomatic path even though the U.S. has warned that Moscow could invade Ukraine at any moment.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ruslan Malinovskyi
AL.com

Why did Russia invade Ukraine? What does Putin want?

Europe is facing its greatest security crisis in decades after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday. The conflict is threatening to destabilize regional political and military alliances and sparking fears that U.S. troops could be drawn into the fighting. What’s happening in Ukraine?. Russia attacked Ukraine...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Ukraine#Ukrainian#The Uefa Europa League#Panayotis Tzamaros#Time Sports Afp#Getty Images Atalanta#Olympiakos#Cbs Sports Golazo#Espn Fc#Espnfc#Russian#Croatian#Brfootball#The Associated Press
Fortune

Anger explodes at Germany, Italy, and Hungary over Europe’s failure to cut Russia off from SWIFT payment network

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As Russian troops enter Kyiv and the European Union prepares to sign off on fresh sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, there is widespread fury against the countries that are blocking the heaviest potential sanctions.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

'God save the Queen!': Ukrainian troops say British NLAW missiles are a 'game-changer' as they train to fight Russian forces and warn 'crazy' Putin: 'We will kill for our homeland'

These are the Ukrainian troops who will face down Russian tanks armed with British NLAW missiles if Vladimir Putin gives the green light to invade. 'God Save the Queen!' bellowed Lieutenant Colonel Ihor Bezogluk, as he welcomed MailOnline journalists to a base 50 miles north of Kyiv where his troops were training to use the NLAWS (Next generation Light Anti-Tank Weapons).
MILITARY
Insider

Insider

311K+
Followers
23K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy