A Ukrainian soccer player revealed a shirt reading 'No War in Ukraine' after scoring in Europa League match

Atalanta's Ukrainian midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi celebrates a goal with a shirt reading "No war in Ukraine" during the UEFA Europa League knockout round. PANAYOTIS TZAMAROS/In Time Sports/AFP via Getty Images

Atalanta midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi revealed a shirt that read "No War in Ukraine" after scoring a Europa League goal.

Malinovskyi, who is Ukrainian, followed up his first goal with an astounding second.

His message was one of many that reverberated across the soccer world on Thursday.

Atalanta midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi had a simple message to share after scoring in his team's Europa League match against Olympiakos on Thursday.

In the 66th minute, Malinovskyi got the ball in the box with space and sent a strong shot into the back of the net. As he celebrated the goal, he lifted his jersey to reveal an undershirt with the message "No War in Ukraine" written out.

Malinovskyi, who is Ukrainian, followed up his first goal with an even more stunning second just three minutes later.

Malinovskyi's message resonated throughout the soccer world, and he was far from the only one to call for action amidst the Russian invasion.

Players from Barcelona and Napoli stood together before their Europa League match, holding a banner that read "Stop War."

Ahead of another Europa League match, supporters of Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb displayed their own message of solidarity with Ukraine.

The ruling bodies of the soccer world may also take action against Russia amidst its aggression in Ukraine. According to the Associated Press, Russia will no longer host the 2022 Champions League final , the biggest annual match in club football.

The match was set to be held at the Gazprom Arena in Saint Petersburg on May 28.

"Following the evolution of the situation between Russia and Ukraine in the last 24 hours, the UEFA president has decided to call an extraordinary meeting of the Executive Committee for Friday 25 February at 10:00 CET in order to evaluate the situation and take all necessary decisions," UEFA said in a statement .

Insider's live blog of the Russian invasion of Ukraine is covering developments as they happen.