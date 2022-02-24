Brazil's Vale beats 4th-quarter profit estimates

Ryder System closed out 2021 with a 12-month performance during which its revenue growth was solid and its profitability improvement was spectacular. Post-tax operating earnings for Ryder (NYSE: R) as a whole rose to $181.8 million in the fourth quarter, a more than 700% increase from the $25.8 million in operating earnings for the fourth quarter of 2020. For the company as a whole, an operating loss of $112 million in 2020 turned into operating earnings of $521.6 million in 2021.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO