Second body recovered from burned bar in Sturgeon Bay

Sturgeon Bay police say another body has been recovered from the rubble of a bar fire. The remains of a deceased male were taken to Madison for identification.

This marks the second body found in the rubble. One body was recovered Wednesday and will also be sent to Madison for identification, according to previous police statements.

Police said the Dane County Medical Examiner will release the identities of the deceased after families have been notified.

Sturgeon Bay Police said the razing of the structure can now be completed. Police said the streets around the area of the bar will be reopened once the debris and ice have been cleared.