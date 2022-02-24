ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Three Seattle Mariners legends MLB The Show Should Include

By Christopher O'Day
FanSided
FanSided
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier in February, MLB The Show 22 came out with their cover athlete, and they absolutely got it correct. Shohei Ohtani is a beast, a monster, and one of the most talented players to ever step foot on a baseball diamond. That’s not what I want to talk about though (still...

sodomojo.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former MLB Player, Longtime Broadcaster Dead At 67

The Seattle Mariners, along with the rest of the MLB family, are mourning the loss of former player and broadcaster Julio Cruz. On Wednesday, the team’s official handle announced Cruz’s untimely death. “We are saddened by the passing of original Mariner and current broadcaster Julio Cruz,” the Mariners...
MLB
The Spun

Legendary MLB Player Threatens Commissioner Rob Manfred

A legendary Major League Baseball player is fed up with the league’s commissioner, Rob Manfred. With baseball currently in a lockout, former MLB star Goose Gossage is calling out the sport’s commissioner. Gossage, one of the best relief pitchers in MLB history, revealed that he wants to punch...
MLB
FanSided

Marcus Stroman changes tune about New York Mets

It did not take long for Marcus Stroman to change his mind. He had indicated that he wanted to stay with the New York Mets, only to change his mind when they decided to pursue Max Scherzer as their priority. It certainly made sense – Scherzer is a proven ace, and while Stroman has been a solid pitcher, he is not in the same class.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Revisiting LA Signing Kyle Schwarber Post MLB Lockout

The Dodgers lost an impactful left-handed bat when shortstop Corey Seager signed with the Texas Rangers this winter. Replacing a .915 OPS hitter is no small task. Rumors have swirled around the Dodgers signing first baseman Freddie Freeman this offseason. One Dodgers reporter floated a back-up plan if LA strikes out on signing Freeman.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Diamond#Legends#San Diego Studios
KXL

Original Seattle Mariner, Spanish Language Broadcaster, Julio Cruz Dies

SEATTLE (AP) – An original Seattle Mariners player from their inaugural season who later became a Spanish-language broadcaster for the franchise has died. His family says 67-year-old Julio Cruz died at his home. Cruz played for Seattle and the Chicago White Sox during his major league career. He played...
MLB
The Associated Press

Former Mariners, White Sox 2B Julio Cruz dies at age 67

SEATTLE (AP) — Julio Cruz, an original Seattle Mariners player from their inaugural season who later became a Spanish-language broadcaster for the franchise, has died, the team announced Wednesday. He was 67. Cruz died Tuesday at his home, according to a statement from his family. Cruz played for Seattle...
MLB
The Staten Island Advance

MLB insider: Freddie Freeman reminds me of Yankees legend

High praise for Freddie Freeman. ESPN MLB insider Buster Olney tweeted Friday a message about the free-agent first baseman, who is drawing interest from, among others, the Atlanta Braves, New York Yankees and New York Mets. Want to bet on sports? Check out the offers and promotions below:. DraftKings, FanDuel,...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Washington Nationals taking chance on Carl Edwards Jr.

The Washington Nationals desperately need to find answers in their bullpen. Their relief corps has been an ongoing problem over the past few seasons; even when the Nationals won the World Series, they needed to completely overhaul their bullpen in the middle of the year. That did not work nearly as well in 2020 or 2021.
MLB
FanSided

Is Major League Baseball killing itself? Probably not

Isn’t it amazing how Major League Baseball survives, and even thrives, despite the game’s best efforts at killing itself?. The fumbling status of negotiations over a new Basic Agreement are just the latest illustration of the collective efforts by owners and players at killing their game. The sport already holds the all-time American record for most work stoppages by a major sports league, having shut down in 1972, 1981, 1994, and 1995.
MLB
NBC Sports

Should MLB ban the shift? Red Sox legend weighs in with strong take

The Major League Baseball lockout remains ongoing with no end in sight. The league and players' union are still battling over many different issues. Both sides need to come to a resolution on a new collective bargaining agreement soon or the start of the 2022 regular season will have to be delayed.
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

Sox mourn Julio Cruz, 1983 second baseman and 'igniter'

An important member of the Chicago White Sox' division-championship team in 1983 has passed away. Julio Cruz, who logged 97 games at second base in during that campaign, the first of his four seasons on the South Side, died this week. Acquired in a June trade, he was credited with...
MLB
Fox News

MLB cancels all spring training games through March 7

Baseball players and owners took a first step toward salvaging opening day, nearing agreement Friday on an amateur draft lottery during lockout negotiations that included a surprise one-on-one meeting between Commissioner Rob Manfred and union head Tony Clark. While an agreement on the draft was not complete, the talks gained...
MLB
MLB

The best baseball players born on Feb. 25

Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Feb. 25:. Before baseball’s color barrier was broken in 1947, Irvin -- a Negro Leagues All-Star for the Newark Eagles in 1941, ’46, ’47 and ’48 -- was seriously considered to become the first Black player in the Majors. Though Jackie Robinson was the one to make history, Irvin joined the New York Giants in 1949 and was a star in his own right for the next eight seasons, and he was enshrined in the Hall of Fame in ’73. The left fielder was essential to the Giants’ run to the World Series in ’51, batting .312 with 24 homers and 121 RBIs while mentoring a young Willie Mays and finishing third in NL MVP voting.
BASEBALL
Raleigh News & Observer

Who Are The Favorites to Land Seiya Suzuki After the Lockout?

View the original article to see embedded media. When the offseason started four months ago, rumors regarding Japanese phenom Seiya Suzuki began circulating amongst MLB teams. When Suzuki was posted in late November, it finally wasn't a question of if he'd be coming to America, but where and with whom would he play.
MLB
FanSided

FanSided

234K+
Followers
432K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy