Cities with the most digitally connected seniors

CEO of Season Group, a vertically integrated Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) provider, and SG Wireless, a full-stack IoT provider. For many traditional, labor-intensive industries, the rapid digitalization of the world and the professional sphere is a situation that is difficult to embrace but one we must face. Digital transformation is usually a long and tough process. It requires a clear strategic vision, open-minded employees who are ready for change and sufficient digital-savvy workers in the company. Certain industries — usually, industries with many physical assets such as manufacturing — find it more difficult than others to make the digital leap.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 11 DAYS AGO