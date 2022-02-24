Latrobe Man Gets 51 Months For Supplying Meth To Pagans-Affiliated Drug Organization

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Westmoreland County man will spend 51 months in prison for supplying meth to a drug organization affiliated with the Pagans Motorcycle Club.

Twenty-five-year-old Alan Masecar from Latrobe was sentenced to jail followed by 3 years of supervised release on charges of violating federal drug trafficking laws.

An FBI investigation uncovered people who prosecutors said had ties to the Pagans and were trafficking meth in Allegheny, Westmoreland, Erie, Fayette and Washington counties. Masecar is accused of supplying meth to Zachary Miller, a member of the Jeannette chapter of the Pagans who was sentenced last month to 10 years.

According to prosecutors, Masecar and Miller used Facebook messages to talk about how to get large amounts of meth.

In 2019, prosecutors said postal inspectors seized a package containing meth addressed to Masecar. Authorities searched his house and found evidence of drug trafficking, but prosecutors said he kept working with Miller and getting meth in the mail.

Masecar was already incarcerated at the Allegheny County Jail.