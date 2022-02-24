ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latrobe Man Gets 51 Months For Supplying Meth To Pagans-Affiliated Drug Organization

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Westmoreland County man will spend 51 months in prison for supplying meth to a drug organization affiliated with the Pagans Motorcycle Club.

Twenty-five-year-old Alan Masecar from Latrobe was sentenced to jail followed by 3 years of supervised release on charges of violating federal drug trafficking laws.

An FBI investigation uncovered people who prosecutors said had ties to the Pagans and were trafficking meth in Allegheny, Westmoreland, Erie, Fayette and Washington counties. Masecar is accused of supplying meth to Zachary Miller, a member of the Jeannette chapter of the Pagans who was sentenced last month to 10 years.

According to prosecutors, Masecar and Miller used Facebook messages to talk about how to get large amounts of meth.

In 2019, prosecutors said postal inspectors seized a package containing meth addressed to Masecar. Authorities searched his house and found evidence of drug trafficking, but prosecutors said he kept working with Miller and getting meth in the mail.

Masecar was already incarcerated at the Allegheny County Jail.

Suspect Arrested In Norwin School District Bomb Threat

By: KDKA-TV News Staff NORTH HUNTINGDON (KDKA) – North Huntingdon Police have said they have made an arrest in connection to a bomb threat that led to a modified lockdown of Norwin School District. 18-year-old Nolan Kugler of North Huntingdon was taken into custody after being identified as the suspect. Kugler made the threat against Norwin High School just before 8:00 a.m. on Thursday through the Safe2Say Something service which is run by the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General. After he made the threat, Safe2Say Something alerted the Norwin School District and police. When police located Kugler, bomb-sniffing dogs were brought in from Pittsburgh Police and did not find any type of explosive device or illegal explosive materials. Kugler is facing charges of terroristic threats and threat to use a weapon of mass destruction.
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Washington County Father Charged With Homicide In Baby’s Death

By: KDKA-TV News Staff SMITH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A Washington County father is facing homicide charges in the death of his baby boy. Police said Joshua George was the only person taking care of Oliver George when the 6-month-old suffered serious injuries, including a fractured skull. A doctor found the injuries consistent with physical abuse, according to the criminal complaint. George showed no emotion as he walked out of the Washington County Courthouse Friday. (Source: Washington County Correctional Facility) Oliver’s aunt Melissa Abbott says his arrest is the first step in getting closure in this case. “He was just the happiest baby,” said Abbott. Abbott remembers...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

1 Killed, 2 Injured In Late-Night Homestead Shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An investigation is underway after one person was killed and two others were injured in a late-night shooting in Homestead. According to Allegheny County Police, a Homestead Police officer heard gunshots along East 16th Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. on Thursday. (Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer) “He discovered a vehicle wrecked into another vehicle. Inside of it was an adult male, an adult female and a juvenile male,” Allegheny County Police Lt. Venerando Costa said. Julie Coyne said her boyfriend also heard the gunshots, about a dozen of them, right outside his window. “It happened right across the street. He saw...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man, 73, Dies After Crashing Vehicle In Westmoreland County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff MADISON, PA (KDKA) — A 73-year-old man is dead after his vehicle veered off the road in Madison Borough Friday night. John Kelly of Sugar Grove Township was driving along Madison Heights Road around 8 p.m. yesterday when his vehicle went through several people’s yards and hit a utility connection box, fence and a tree, according to the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Airbags in the vehicle did not activate, and Kelly was reportedly found not wearing a seatbelt. Pennsylvania State Police Greensburg Barracks helped in the investigation.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Good Samaritan Saves Homeowner From Fire In Penn Hills

By: Shelley Bortz/KDKA-TV PENN HILLS (KDKA) – The owner of a Penn Hills home needed to be taken to the hospital after an early morning fire. Heroes don’t always wear capes, badges or uniforms. Sometimes, they’re disguised in plain clothes like the one in Penn Hills on Thursday morning. A home on Old Barn Drive caught fire while the homeowner was asleep on the couch. Carsten Molt only made it out alive, he said, because a man ran inside and pulled him to safety. The fire started around 8:30 a.m. A neighbor told KDKA-TV that they were bringing their dog inside when they...
PENN HILLS, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Fire Damages Yum Yum’s Bakery In Uniontown

By: KDKA-TV News Staff UNIONTOWN (KDKA) — A popular bakery in Fayette County was damaged by a late-night fire. The fire broke out Thursday night at Yum Yum’s Bakery along Morgantown Street. (Photo Credit: KDKA’s Erika Stanish) Firefighters were seen focusing on the roof, where smoke was coming from the building. Crews were initially called out for reports of a possible fire in the kitchen. The same building caught on fire in September 2019. A section of the road was blocked off while crews work to put out the fire. It’s unclear what started the blaze or if anyone was injured. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
UNIONTOWN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

District Magistrate Under Fire For Not Signing Warrant For Suspected Killer Of Christi Spicuzza

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A district magistrate is under fire for not signing the warrant for the suspected killer of Uber driver Christi Spicuzza. Magistrate Mik Pappas has run afoul of police officers who say he ignores or fails to sign their arrest warrants, including the one for Spicuzza’s suspected killer. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Last week, county detectives positioned themselves outside the house of homicide suspect Calvin Crew, who is accused of killing Spicuzza. For hours, police say the arrest warrant sat for hours waiting on Pappas’ approval, but sources say Pappas never ruled one way or the other, leaving the bench...
PITTSBURGH, PA
